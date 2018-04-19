Tiger's Eye

Tiger's Den Bar & Grill serves popular comfort-foods with an occasional twist

An overnight flood left Tiger’s Den Bar & Grill , well, flooded. Floor and walls ruined, and the place a total mess. Own Joe Attonito got right on it. Having just revamped his menu, he revamped the space as well. Now the gleaming newly refurbished bar has an extensive menu of beers and his famously popular comfort-food menu filled with new treats: chicken fingers, loaded nachos, and spinach & artichoke to start. With chopped Cobb, spinach, or kale salads among others.

Tiger’s Den offers a long list of wing options and of course burgers, burgers, burgers—Sloppy Joe Burger, Texas Road House, and Pretzel Burger. Entrees include chicken pot pie, seafood Cioppino, and Hawaiian salmon.

Tiger's Den Bar & Grill

23 Catoonah Street

Ridgefield, CT

tigersdenbarandgrill.com

$$ Moderate