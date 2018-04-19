Thrown Stones Roll

New season with two new world-class productions––July 13-Aug 4

By Heather Borbeau

Good things happen when organizations connect. Thrown Stone and The Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance have teamed up: the theater group that debuted at RCD last year has the option to perform summer productions there for the next five years, while helping to outfit the black-box space as a flexible studio-performance venue.

“We were discussing our plans for this summer with RCD artistic director Amy Piantaggini, when it became clear that there were a lot of ways we could work together,” says Thrown Stone’s Jonathan Winn. Thrown Stone premiered last year with Milk by Ross Dunsmore, and it was a smash success, extending its run by one week and garnering 15 nominations for Broadway World Regional Awards.

This second season will feature two new world-class productions, the New England premiere of The Arsonists by Jacqueline Goldfinger, and the East Coast premiere of Where All Good Rabbits Go by Karina Cochran, performing at Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance from July 13-August 4.

The Arsonists is a father-daughter tale of grief, loss, and redemption. Inspired by the Greek tragedy Electra, this play explores the relationship between parent and child in that small space between death and life. Where All Good Rabbits Go is a meditation on illness, grief, personal transformation, and the frank realities of turning into a rabbit.