Spring Things

Cool clothes for warmer weather—right here in Ridgefield

One of the joys of spring’s rising temperatures is peeling off the winter woolens and pairing down. This season there is no shortage of fashions to slip into for a simple, yet stylish look. Colors span the spectrum from lights to brights and accessories are the standout statement. So lighten up with these fun and easy pieces.

1) Dressed up New Yorker Ramy Brook says she designs clothes that evoke an up-lifting, playful attitude like the one portrayed in this chiffon print dress. JORDANA, $395. Available at Lucy’s.

2) Dressed down This dress is so versatile it could easily fit it into one’s workout wardrobe. It’s wrinkle-free, constructed with recycled polyester, moisture wicking technology, and features an interior shelf bra with removable modesty cups. CANTINE, $85. Available at Everywear on Main.

3) Chic shades There’s no better way to frame your face than a personalized pair you pick out yourself. These rose-colored glasses are super lightweight and flexible so that even the largest models sit perfectly. Lindberg Sun Titanium, $540. Available at Dr. George Amatuzzi.

4) Foot fetish When in doubt buy shoes. Need we say more? The tan raffia upper slide mule is Matt Bernson’s number one seller this season. STUDIO, $200. Available at mattbernson.com. com. There’s a reason Birkenstock is considered a classic. This one is waterproof and washable. ARIZONA, $39.95. Available at Everywear on Main.

5) Hand it to me A Charlie Paige rattan tote is a great way to carry your summer essentials. It has shoulder straps and arm handles depending on your preference, matching blue lining and side pocket as well as a zipper closer. Pompoms are available in other colors. $68. At Interiors & Designs by Ursula.

6) Make me blush Fashion and beauty go cheek to cheek so get that sun-kissed look without the damaging rays with ab’s Baked Blush. $25. Available from Adam Broderick Salon & Spa.

7) A head turner Miguel Ases was a onetime dancer before he pursued his real passion in fashion and jewelry. He’s spot on with these blue hydro-quartz earrings from the Larimar Sea Breeze Collection. $410. See more from his line at Olley Court.

8) Lay it on These magical strands of turquoise and ceramic beads are a one-of-a-kind design from Monies of Copenhagen. $2,900. Similar styles can be found at Olley Court.