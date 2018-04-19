Ridgefield Out & About - Apr/May/June

4.24 Through more than 50 years of groundbreaking work, Jane Goodall has shown the world the urgent need to protect land and chimpanzees from extinction. The Ridgefield Independent Film Festival presents Jane. A Q&A with her longtime videographer Bill Wallauer follows, the Ridgefield Playhouse. riffct.org/events

5.4 Regional Hospice Center for Comfort Care & Healing will host an intimate evening of fine dining and entertainment for its 2018 Masterpiece Gala tosupport its programs and work at its state-of-the art facility on the Ridgefield-Danbury line. Friday, May 4, at Le Chateau, in South Salem.

regionalhospicect.org .

5.5 & 5.6 BBQ Baby-–Lounsbury House infuses a little country, with Ridgefield Gone Country BBQ Festival: rides, games, live music, and lots and lots of barbecue, as competitors from around the country vie for national honors. The two-day affair takes place Saturday, May 5, and Sunday, May 6, at the Lounsbury House, 316 Main St. ridgefieldbbqct.com .

5.11 Leading up to Mother’s Day is the annual Ballard Greenhouse Plant Sale, sponsored by Caudatowa and Ridgefield Garden Clubs, which takes place Friday, May 11, and Saturday May 12, 9 am to 2 pm at Ballard Greenhouse in Ballard Park. Rain or shine. Master Gardeners and native plant specialists will be available both days to offer advice and discuss ideas. Prior to that: “Bee” On the Pollinator Pathway: Bring Bees, Butterflies and Birds to Your Yard, Wednesday, April 18, 7-9 pm at the Ridgefield Library.

ridgefieldgardenclub.com

5.12 Afternoon Tea–Give Mom (or Grandma) a special treat for Mother’s Day. Take a tour of the extraordinary Rosen House, a Mediterranean-style villa at Caramoor. After the tour, enjoy a mini concert in the Music Room, followed by afternoon tea in the cozy Summer Dining Room. caramoor.org

5.15-5.18 Iconic Houses–The Glass House will co-host the 2018 Iconic Houses Conference, held in and around New Canaan on May 15-18. Conference lectureswill focus on Modernism on the East Coast, focusing on Philip Johnson and the Harvard Five. Conference tours will include modern homes in New Canaan as well as the surrounding area. aanmelder.nl/ihc2018

5.18 In to the Mix–A group of civic-minded folk have launched inRidgefield, a marketing initiative to promote the town as a vibrant destination for arts, shopping, dining, indeed living. An info reception, open to the public, will take place May 18, 4:30 pm, at the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance. inRidgefield.com