Ridgefield Out & About - Apr/May/June

4.24 Through more than 50 years of groundbreaking work, Jane Goodall has shown the world the urgent need to protect land and chimpanzees from extinction. The Ridgefield Independent Film Festival presents Jane. A Q&A with her longtime videographer Bill Wallauer follows, the Ridgefield Playhouse. riffct.org/events

5.4 Regional Hospice Center for Comfort Care & Healing will host an intimate evening of fine dining and entertainment for its 2018 Masterpiece Gala tosupport its programs and work at its state-of-the art facility on the Ridgefield-Danbury line. Friday, May 4, at Le Chateau,  in South Salem.
regionalhospicect.org

5.5 & 5.6 BBQ Baby-–Lounsbury House infuses a little country, with Ridgefield Gone Country BBQ Festival: rides, games, live music, and lots and lots of barbecue, as competitors from around the country vie for national honors. The two-day affair takes place Saturday, May 5, and Sunday, May 6, at the Lounsbury House, 316 Main St. ridgefieldbbqct.com.

5.11 Leading up to Mother’s Day is the annual Ballard Greenhouse Plant Sale, sponsored by Caudatowa and Ridgefield Garden Clubs, which takes place Friday, May 11, and Saturday May 12, 9 am to 2 pm at Ballard Greenhouse in Ballard Park. Rain or shine. Master Gardeners and native plant specialists will be available both days to offer advice and discuss ideas. Prior to that: “Bee” On the Pollinator Pathway: Bring Bees, Butterflies and Birds to Your Yard, Wednesday, April 18, 7-9 pm at the Ridgefield Library.
ridgefieldgardenclub.com

5.12 Afternoon Tea–Give Mom (or Grandma) a special treat for Mother’s Day. Take a tour of the extraordinary Rosen House, a Mediterranean-style villa at Caramoor. After the tour, enjoy a mini concert in the Music Room, followed by afternoon tea in the cozy Summer Dining Room. caramoor.org

5.15-5.18 Iconic Houses–The Glass House will co-host the 2018 Iconic Houses Conference, held in and around New Canaan on May 15-18. Conference lectureswill focus on Modernism on the East Coast, focusing on Philip Johnson and the Harvard Five. Conference tours will include modern homes in New Canaan as well as the surrounding area. aanmelder.nl/ihc2018

5.18 In to the Mix–A group of civic-minded folk have launched inRidgefield, a marketing initiative to promote the town as a vibrant destination for arts, shopping, dining, indeed living. An info reception, open to the public, will take place May 18, 4:30 pm, at the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance. inRidgefield.com

6.10 Kids These Days–The Ridgefield Kids Duathlon begins its fith year, June 10, with a run-bike-run race for four-to-14-year olds. All legs at Parks & Rec, so no traffic. The races are organized by Ridgefield Bicycle Sport Club, offerings rides, safety training, and fun. townvibe.com/rkd

 

This article appears in the May/June 2018 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Face Value

Rediscovering local community in the digital age

Art: When the King Comes to Town

Special screening with the director of "Elvis Presley: The Searcher" –– May 24

Tiger's Eye

Tiger's Den Bar & Grill serves popular comfort-foods with an occasional twist

New Little Number

439 Kitchen + Bar serves upscale comfort food

Verdant Vısta

Moving on from a hilltop adirondack-style retreat

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Real Estate - On the Market

April 2018

Today
2:00 PM - 5:45 PMMet Opera ENCORE in HD: Luisa Miller (Verde)

Plácido Domingo adds this rarely performed Verdi gem to the Met lineup, a heart-wrenching tragedy of fatherly love. Sonya Yoncheva sings the title role opposite Piotr Beczała in the first...

Cost: $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Road
Ridgefield , CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:30 PMRomantic Masters and Their Muses

Have you ever wondered what or who inspired the great composers to write their masterpieces? See acclaimed international pianist, Robyn Carmichael perform at Pequot Library for a rare glimpse into...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
6:00 PMDonate Your Perennials, Pots and Planters to Keeler Library to Create a Friendship Garden

By donating your perennials, pots and planters to the library to be resold, you will be minimizing waste and giving your unwanted perennials, pots and planters a second life. When spring arrives...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-274-7206
Contact Name: Cynthia
Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 11:00 AMMonday Morning Lecture. America Calls: Mobilizing Artists During the Great War

Robin Jaffee Frank, Ph.D., organizer of the exhibition World War I Beyond the Trenches (New-York Historical Society, May-September 2017) and former Chief Curator of the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of...

Cost: $10 non-members; Members and students free

Where:
Bruce Museum
One Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:30 PMCocktail Enthusiast: Learn from a Pro - Cocktail Making

Registration Closes: Friday, April 13th Fancy yourself a cocktail enthusiast? Looking to take your tumbler shaking skills to the next level? You're in luck—bartender James Bumbery of Pour in Mt....

Cost: $85.00

Where:
DayDreamer Studio
@ The Yellow Monkey Antiques
792 Route 35
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: DayDreamer Studio
Telephone: 914-977-4243
Contact Name: Nicole Mata
Website »

More information

8:00 PM - 10:00 PMRichie Kotzen

The guitar virtuoso from Poison, Mr. Big & The Winery Dogs, Richie Kotzen is back with his vibrant new solo album, Salting Earth.  “It’s...

Cost: $40

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE ROAD
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information

5:00 PM - 6:30 PMMKR LAB - Build a Robot w/Raspberry Pi: 6-week Course

Registration Closes - Wednesday, April 18th Meets - 6 consecutive Thursdays, April 19th through May 24th  Grades 5 and up, Parents welcome to attend - Please register separately...

Cost: $299

Where:
DayDreamer Studio
@ The Yellow Monkey Antiques
792
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: DayDreamer Studio
Telephone: 191-497-74243
Contact Name: Nicole Mata
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 7:00 PMGlass Bending Workshop

Experiment with drawing in space, learning how to use heat and flames to bend and twist colorful glass rods into abstract forms and shapes. Each participant will create a unique sculpture while...

Cost: Free but registration required

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMLess is More: How to Parent the Simple Way

Registration Closes: Wednesday, April 18th Denaye Barahona is the voice behind Simple Families--a blog, podcast, and community helping mothers to thrive through simple living and minimalism. She...

Cost: $40.00

Where:
DayDreamer Studio
@ The Yellow Monkey Antiques
792 Route 35
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: DayDreamer Studio
Telephone: 914-977-4243
Contact Name: Nicole Mata
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMPaul Anka

After a sold-out 2015 performance, Paul Anka makes his triumphant return to the Playhouse stage! Sing along as this pop heartthrob swings through his classic hits – “Diana,”...

Cost: $150

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information

4:30 PM - 5:30 PMEarth Day - Recycled Flower Sculptures

Ages: K-5 Registration Closes: Wednesday, April 18th Little Dreamers will embrace Earth Day by creating a sculpture with both found and recycled materials. In this workshop, they will learn how...

Cost: $30.00

Where:
DayDreamer Studio
@ The Yellow Monkey Antiques
792 Route 35
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: DayDreamer Studio
Telephone: 914-977-4243
Contact Name: Nicole Mata
Website »

More information
7:00 AM - 5:00 PMWilton Library’s Annual Gigantic Spring Book Sale Fundraiser

Saturday, April 21 through Tuesday, April 24 Wilton Library’s Annual Gigantic Spring Book Sale Fundraiser Wilton Library’s largest book sale features more than 70,000 items sorted in...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMIntro to Brush Calligraphy

Registration Closes - Wednesday, April 18th Are you looking for a new creative outlet or simply a relaxing activity to unwind from the week? Then this brush calligraphy workshop is for you!...

Cost: $60.00

Where:
DayDreamer Studio
@ The Yellow Monkey Antiques
792 Route 35
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: DayDreamer Studio
Telephone: 914-977-4243
Contact Name: Nicole Mata
Website »

More information
10:00 AMEarth Day | Celebrating Biodiversity

Join Grace Farms Foundation in celebrating the biodiversity of nature this Earth Day. Explore Grace Farms’ 80-acre preserve and enjoy programs and activities highlighting the importance of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: 203-920-1702
Contact Name: Regan Hayes
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 1:30 PMHuck & Tom and the Mighty Mississippi

The greatest young adventurers in American literature spring to life in this foot-stompin’ musical based on the novels of Mark Twain. Join Huckleberry and Tom when they bring all of their...

Cost: $15

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMMake your own Sketchbook

Ages: Teens & Adults Registration Closes - Wednesday, April 18th Brenna is a mixed media artist and teacher with over 25 years of experience teaching both children and adults. Her work has been...

Cost: $55.00

Where:
DayDreamer Studio
@ The Yellow Monkey Antiques
792 Route 35
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: DayDreamer Studio
Telephone: 914-977-4243
Contact Name: Nicole Mata
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:30 PMHuck & Tom and the Mighty Mississippi

The greatest young adventurers in American literature spring to life in this foot-stompin’ musical based on the novels of Mark Twain. Join Huckleberry and Tom when they bring all of their...

Cost: $15

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PMRidgefield Chorale Society Concert

The Chorale's spring concert, “Talkin’ ‘bout my Generation, America: 1960 to 1974” will be at the Anne S. Richardson Auditorium at Ridgefield High School (700 North...

Cost: $20 adults - $15 students and seniors

Where:
, CT


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMBreak of Reality

Break of Reality is regarded as one of the world’s premiere “indie-classical” chamber ensembles, selling out concerts in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The...

Cost: $60

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE ROAD
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:30 PMApril Astronomy

On Saturday April 21, 8 p.m. join our team of astronomy volunteers as we gaze through the telescopes at the Moon, Saturn, and deep space objects. Our team will also point out and discuss various...

Cost: $4/New Pond Farm member ($12 max. per family), and $6/non-member ($25 max.)

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information

