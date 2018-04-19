Oh, Mamma!

A Contemporary Theater of CT debut show––Mamma Mia!––June 7-24

By Geoffrey Morris

A Contemporary Theater of CT debuts in its newly outfitted show space on June 7, with a three-week run of the musical romantic comedy Mamma Mia! ending June 24 (ACT production not pictured above). The show will have a cast of 20 and eight live musicians. ACT co-founder Daniel C. Levine will direct.

Eventually, ACT will put on four productions per year, with its first season commencing in October with the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Evita, chronicling the life of Argentinian political leader Eva Perón. In February and March 2019, ACT will produce Working, the down-to-earth, inspiring musical by Stephen Schwartz. In spring 2019, ACT’s first season wraps up with the comedy musical 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

One of its four annual performances for the next four years will feature a work by Stephen Schwartz, from Ridgefield, the celebrated Broadway songwriter behind such musical phenomenons as Godspell, Pippin, and Wicked. ACT is co-founded by Ridgefield-based Broadway performers Katie Diamond and Daniel C. Levine. The theater will occupy the former auditorium of Schlumberger on Old Quarry Road, which it renovated. ACT’s gala takes place June 9 at the theater.