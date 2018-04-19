New Little Number

439 Kitchen + Bar serves upscale comfort food

By Geoffrey Morris

Tucked behind Main Street is an L-shaped space with a cool, underlit bar, a bustling cocktail scene, red-hot pizza ovens, and a newly earned vibe. 439 Kitchen + Bar is the third iteration eatery by the owner who first renovated the space as Cellar Door, then rebranded it Cellar Door Steakhouse.

The interior has been tweaked, the concept revamped, and the menu totally changed into one featuring upscale, multi-cultural comfort food, created by Chef Olivier Crosby. Starters include Memphis Ticos (small pulled pork tacos), Mambo Nachos, and Southern Fried Buffalo Wings. Salads include Beets + Goat (above), Mediterranean Visit, and Buddha Bowl. There are a variety of multi-topping sandwiches: Late Night Diner Burger, Fried Chicken, Philly Cheesesteak, and Cindy’s Romance (ham, cheese, tomato apricot chutney on thick rye). Main dishes include Atlantic Salmon, Stacked Meatloaf, and Border Enchiladas. Passport full.

It has a nice wine list, a fresh beer list featuring IPAs, and spirits options so vast the bartenders can’t reach the top shelf. The most striking feature of the menu is the affordability. No main dish over $18, no sandwich over $11, and no starter over $12.

439 Kitchen + Bar

439 Main St.

Ridgefield, CT

203-438-2500

439kitchenbar.com

$$ Moderate