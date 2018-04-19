Madam President

Prepping young girls to hold the highest office in the land

The first female president might get her start on the stage of the Ridgefield Playhouse on May 6.

Ms. President US is a non-partisan group preparing girls to aim for the highest office. Beginning in the fall, 53 fourth-to-eighth-graders met monthly to learn about public service, female leaders, and more, helped by high-school mentors. This session culminates in a one-day campaign and election.

“My daughter Maggie has always told me she wants to be president,” says organizer Elizabeth Fluette.

Girls who live outside of Ridgefield are welcome you to join the program. Please note that only Ridgefield residents can run for the “president” role (the focus of the final session) as the winner of that election will be invited to accompany Ridgefield’s First Selectman at various events in town the following year. Enrolled girls from neighboring towns will be encouraged to support the campaign of one of the girls running for president by serving as campaign manager, communications director, or any other support role.

Program is eligible for Girl Scouts badge / credit.