How We Met: Degrees of Separation

A lot of coincidences brought Megan and Chris Couri together

By Gerri Lewis

Photo by Douglas Foulke

The first time Megan Dayton laid eyes on her future husband, Chris Couri, she thought, “He is so cute.” Chris, then a student at Ridgefield High, felt anything but cute. Always the shy guy, he had accompanied his father to GDaniels while he tried on suits. Megan’s dad owned the former Ridgefield store and spent her Saturdays helping out.

The two didn’t meet until many years later, but that first sighting was the start of what Megan refers to as their six degrees of separation. “There were so many coincidences that brought us together,” she says.

At one point, her dad and Chris’ father became friends and business partners, investing in local real estate together. In spite of the mounting connections though, Megan and Chris remained strangers.

After high school, both went their separate ways—Chris to Babson College in Boston and Megan to the University of New England in Maine, followed by Columbia Teacher’s College. After graduation, Chris returned to Ridgefield and began an entrepreneurial career. He currently has partnerships in Young’s and We Do Lines.

Megan began her career as an occupational therapist and moved to an apartment in Ridgefield. But while both now lived in town, had parents who were friends, and had a very close mutual friend, they still did not meet.

One day Megan’s cousin, who worked in Chris’ then business Cele-brations, asked her if she might come in and help on a busy Saturday. Megan was surprised to see Chris there. Chris remembers seeing her also, but aside from a casual hello, they did not speak.

With all the many coincidences, it was their mutual friend who finally encouraged Chris to ask Megan out. “I dragged my feet big time. I was afraid to ask her out,” admits Chris, but eventually offered to show Megan around Ridgefield.

Megan had no idea if it was even a date, but she readily agreed. “We ended up talking all night,” says Chris. “We had so much in common.”

Exactly one year later, Chris invited Megan to his house, which he had decorated with rose pedals and candles. He wrapped a large box filled with lots of paper. “It was five minutes of unwrapping,” Chris says. In it was a small, four-picture frame and the words Will You Marry Me? He got down on one knee and asked that question.

A year later, they married at Jesse Lee United Methodist Church, with a reception at Founder’s Hall for 375 people. Fourteen years and three children later, they are still going strong. “We have similar values and we balance each other out,” says Chris.

Megan agrees. “He is so thoughtful and makes me laugh.”

As for their parents, no one was more surprised or pleased when Chris and Megan got together.