Go, Mom

Ridgefield Run Like A Mother 5K on Mother’s Day, May 13

Ridgefield-based Run Like A Mother starts its 11th running on Mother’s Day, May 13. This women-only 5K and kids one-mile race winds through Ridgefield with family members cheering moms on as the final mile heads down Main Street and into Ballard Park for a post-run celebration.

5K finishers receive a rose, which Run Like a Mother purchases from Roses for Autism, an organization that provides training and employment for autistic individuals.

Proceeds benefit the Noreen L Papa Mothers: Live Your Life Fund at Ridgefield Library.

Ridgefield Running Co. and Everywear on Main owner Megan Searfoss founded RLAM in 2008.

Searfoss is author of See Mom Run: Every Mother’s Guide to Getting Fit and Running Her First 5K. Since its start, Run Like A Mother has encouraged more than 35,000 women across the country to make running a part of their life. Run Like a Mother will be in six other locations this year: Frisco, TX, Raleigh, NC, Milwaukee, WI, Missoula, MT, Dayton, OH, and St. Paul, MN.