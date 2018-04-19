Art: When the King Comes to Town

Special screening with the director of "Elvis Presley: The Searcher" –– May 24

Elvis Presley: The Searcher debuted April 14 on HBO. The long-anticipated documentary includes stunning atmospheric shots taken inside Graceland, Presley’s iconic home. Among those offering new insights into Elvis and his music are ex-wife Priscilla Presley, his guitarist Scotty Moore, childhood friend Red West, writer Warren Zanes, and musicians Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, Emmylou Harris, and Robbie Robertson.

Director Thom Zimny, whose previous HBO credits include the Bruce Springsteen documentaries The Ties That Bind, Bruce Springsteen’s High Hopes, and The Promise: The Making of Darkness on the Edge of Town, will be at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Thursday, May 24, 7 pm. Zimny will screen four 15-to-20-minute segments of this two-part documentary, providing insights into its making. Click for more info on the show.