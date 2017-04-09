Edit ModuleShow Tags
Tying the Knot Abroad

Going Far Away to get closer together

By Robin H. Phillips


Some couples dream of a wedding taking place in their own backyard, and others imagine that special day in a far off place. It might be a castle in Ireland, a villa in Italy, barefoot on a Nevis beach, or a vineyard in Provence. Planning a wedding in another country isn’t as daunting as you may think, thanks to professionals like Maryla Colandrea-Scotto and Giuseppe Scotto of Art of Perfection Events and Sharon Pomerantz Strelzer of Travel Made Special

“We specialize in luxury destination weddings in Italy, villa rentals for events and family reunions, as well as personalized group culinary tours for groups of eight or more,” explains Colandrea-Scotto. “Our goal is to help lovers of Italy experience the Italy we know and love like a local.” But is it prohibitively expensive? Strelzer of Travel Made Special says definitely not. “Destination weddings are considerably less expensive than a traditional wedding at a nearby hotel—sometimes costing 50 percent less,” she explains. 

One out of every four weddings is a destination wedding, with the Caribbean, Mexico, and Hawaii leading the list of most desired locales. “Destination weddings seem on the whole to be more creative in spirit,” Strelzer says. They are also a great way to ensure your most treasured friends and family attend (no offense, Aunt Mildred). “Instead of a 300-person wedding locally you end up with 100 guests abroad,” explains Colandrea-Scotto. “Whatever the case may be, a destination wedding gives you and your guests the opportunity to spend quality time together and have not just a wedding but a vacation.” 

However, the event doesn’t need to be across an ocean to feel special. Recent bride Cathy Chamberlain hoped for a European feel to her wedding, but wanted her more elderly relatives to make the trip by car. Her solution? Quebec City. “The cobblestone streets, the people speaking French, and the elegant old world hotel made it seem much farther away,” says Chamberlain. “We got the best of both worlds—all of our family together in a pretty foreign locale.” 

This article appears in the May/June 2017 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Today
11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMWilton Garden Club: The Wilton Pollinator Pathway - How to Bring Butterflies and Bees Back to Your Yard

Tuesday, April 18 Wilton Garden Club: The Wilton Pollinator Pathway - How to Bring Butterflies and Bees Back to Your Yard, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Wilton residents are creating a 'pollinator pathway'...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 120-376-23950
Website »

More information
7:30 PMComedy Workshop Graduation Showcase

WITH HOST & TEACHER CHRISTINE O’LEARY Starring: Joe Aulogia, Gregg Feldman, Laura Isler, Eileen Fickes, Jane Knox, Steven Mueller, Barbara Miller, Mat Orefice, Gina...

Cost: $20

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 PMUnited Together starring Squirrel Nut Zippers and Ozomatli

Two beloved bands coming from different points on the map, bringing their audiences together for a select run of shows! Ozomatli caught their first big break opening for Santana on the tour for his...

Cost: $57

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 12:00 PMSpring Poetry with Judson Scruton: Over Here, Over There – The World War One Poets

Thursday, April 13, 20, 27 & May 4 Spring Poetry with Judson Scruton: Over Here, Over There – The World War One Poets, 10:30 – noon. Judson Scruton leads this 4-part Spring Poetry Seminar...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 120-376-23950
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 10:30 AMPre-K Admission Event at Country School

Parents are invited to take a closer look at a typical day in the life of the Pre-K program at New Canaan Country School on Thursday, April 20, 9:30–10:30 a.m. Beth O’Brien and her team...

Cost: Free

Where:
New Canaan Country school
635 Frogtown Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Telephone: (203) 801-5608
Contact Name: Cathy Schinella
Website »

More information
11:30 AM - 2:00 PMFund for Women & Girls Annual Luncheon

When you support a girl to find her voice and claim her strength, you are helping to shape the future for our next generation. When you support a woman to reach her full potential and sustain her...

Cost: $275

Where:
Hyatt Regency Greenwich
1800 East Putnam Avenue
Old Greenwich, CT  06870
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield County’s Community Foundation’s Fund for Women & Girls
Telephone: 203-750-3200
Contact Name: Alex Quesada
Website »

More information
7:30 PMAnn's Place Fashion Show w/ Fashions by Audrey Rd and AR Kids

Make your wardrobe fresh for the Spring/Summer season with fashions from Audrey Road and AR Kids!   Join Ann’s Place, a community-based cancer support agency, as they, along with...

Cost: $10-25

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMSpirited and Soulful Shabbat

Mark Fineberg, reed artist of Broadway, pop, rock, blues and Hot Shot Billy Joel Tribute band returns to Shir Shalom for a spirited Shabbat service. 

Cost: No charge

Where:
Congregation Shir Shalom
46 Peaceable St.
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Cantor's Music Fund
Telephone: 203-438-6589
Contact Name: Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray
Website »

More information
8:15 PMSpirited and Soulful Shabbat

Mark Fineberg, reed artist of Broadway, pop, rock, blues and Hot Shot Billy Joel Tribute band returns to Shir Shalom for a spirited Shabbat service.  The Earthtones, a women's acapella...

Cost: No charge

Where:
Congregation Shir Shalom
46 Peaceable St.
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Cantor's Music Fund
Telephone: 203-438-6589
Contact Name: Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMClay Art Center One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel

      Clay Art Center One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel   Looking for something relaxing, creative and...

Cost: 50

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Nancy Yates
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:15 AM - 9:15 PMHighlight: New Canaan Opening April 22

Silvermine Arts Center is pleased to present Highlight: New Canaan.  This exhibition is guest-curated by Paul Efstathiou, a second-generation art dealer and recent Southport resident, and...

Cost: free

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Silvermine Arts Center
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSPECTRUM Contemporary Art Show

“SPECTRUM 2017:  Grayscale”Carriage Barn Arts Center, home to the New Canaan Society for the Arts will host its 27th annual Spectrum Contemporary Art Show.  Spectrum is a...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Avenue
Waveny Park
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Sponsor: New Canaan Society for the Arts
Telephone: 120-397-21895
Contact Name: Hilary Wittmann
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 3:00 PMOpen Studio Day

We, as artists, often get questions about how we work.  Do you have a dedicated space or work at the kitchen table?  How are you inspired? Do you work at your craft like any other...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kick-Off Champagne Brunch @ Rockwell Art & Framing
470 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Rockwell Art & Framing
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information
12:45 PMMET Opera LIVE in HD: Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin

Tchaikovsky’s setting of Pushkin’s timeless verse novel is presented on the Met stage in Deborah Warner’s moving production, starring Anna Netrebko and Peter Mattei as Tatiana and...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd, Ridgefield, CT 06877
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Craig's Fine Jewelry
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMPeter Wolf and the Midnight Travelers

Peter Wolf is best known as the lead vocalist of  J. Geils Band.  Between 1970 and 1983, the J. Geils Band released 13 influential albums, topped the pop single charts...

Cost: $45

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield , CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMWilton Library’s Annual Gigantic Book Sale

Saturday, April 22 through Tuesday, April 25 Wilton Library’s Annual Gigantic Book Sale Saturday, April 22: 7 – 9 a.m. Early Buyers with $15 admissions fee, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. free...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 120-376-23950
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
