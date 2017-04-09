Tick Off

Tips to stop ticks

Ticks dig us, but we don’t have to dig them back. Here’s a reminder about the BLAST acronym for avoiding ticks, which can lead to Lyme Disease.

BATHE or shower soon after coming indoors.

LOOK for ticks and remove with tweezers. Pricking, crushing, burning, or smothering ticks with petroleum jelly will not prevent them from releasing infectious fluids.

APPLY repellents for skin and/or clothing. The former should contain DEET in concentrations of 20 percent or higher.

SPRAY the perimeter of your yard for ticks.

TREAT your pets with a product recommended by your vet.