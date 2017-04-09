Simply White

By Britta Nordstrom

Non-traditional is becoming the new traditional in today’s world of wedding dresses. Brides are skipping the months-long process of getting an appointment at a bridal shop to try on gown after gown (“too frilly!”). Instead, they are heading over to their favorite boutique to find their dream dress.

The overwhelming and sometimes intimidating atmosphere of women searching for that special-day, white dress (even fighting over—yikes!) is what compels many women to find a simpler, less-expensive, ready-to-wear one. But still white!

While many brides-to-be still bring an entourage to try on dresses, the simplistic and minimal wedding trend is inspiring many to look in more conventional dress shops. Checking out thrift shops, boutiques, vintage stores, or even your mother's closet can save time and money—and often yield a beauty.

What's more, many brides are thinking outside of the box and shopping the white-prom-dress department.