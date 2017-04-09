Run, Mom, Run

Run Like a Mother 5k on Mother's Day––May 14

In 2008, inspired by a Mother’s Day run with friends the previous year, Megan Searfoss launched Run Like a Mother —a 5k that’s grown from 500 finishers to 1,600. Now in its tenth year, more than 10,000 have competed in Ridgefield alone, while the Mother’s Day race is in cities across the county.

Each athlete receives a rose, a cheer, and a bounty of love from family gathered in Ballard Park for post-race fun. “Run Like a Mother has a charity beneficiary that is local, and typically benefits women,” says Searfoss, who’s competed in Ironman, marathons, and more.

The race starts at Yanity Gym and ends at Ballard Park on Main Street. It promises to be fast/flat with music at 3 locations.

Race Day Schedule- May 14, Mother's Day!

Race Day limited Package Pick Up

7:00 am at The Ridgefield Playhouse

Kids Run: 8:00a

5K Run: 8:30a