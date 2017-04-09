Ridgefield a Better Chance Gala

At its 25th annual gala at the Salem Golf Club on February 3, Ridgefield A Better Chance honored Synchrony Financial CEO Margaret Keane. RABC funds and places talented and highly motivated high-school minority students in outstanding academic systems.

Photos below: Margaret Keane with the current scholars at Ridgefield High School;

gala emcee Ira Joe Fisher, Shelly Fisher, Sharon Dornfeld, and Bill Dornfeld;

academic advisor Michele Fugazy and student Makyla Addison.