Ridgefield Out & About - May June

4.29 USA, USA! In April 1777, Patriots skirmished with British troops on what is now North Salem Road and Main Street. And 240 years later, on April 29, re-enactors will bring the Battle of Ridgefield to life—with authentic uniforms, weapons, and battle cries. Perhaps a new ending (we lost!). battleofridgefield.org

5.6 Get Your Stroll On - Spring Stroll returns to downtown May 5-6, with a Friday-night fashion show on Bailey Avenue—plus magicians and circus performers. Saturday has sidewalk chalk artists, who draw mesmerizing, 3D images. Plus music, art, and the chance to shop local.

5.6 The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum holds its annual gala on Saturday, May 6, at the museum on Main Street.The event, in part, honors Jack Whitten, who in addition to his long and distinguished association with the Aldrich, was presented the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama. aldrichart.org

5.6 & 5.7 BBQ Baby - Lounsbury House inffuses a little country, with Ridgefield Gone Country BBQ Festival: rides, games, live music, and lots and lots of barbecue, as competitors from around the country vie for national honors. The two-day affair takes place Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, at the Lounsbury House, 316 Main St. ridgefieldbbqct.com .

5.12 & 5.13 Blooming - The Mother’s Day plant sale at Ballard Green is May 12 and 13—9 am to 2 pm. The greenhouse is overloaded with flowers, plants, and friendly faces. Master gardeners will provide advice onplant selection. It’s been hosted by Caudatowa and Ridgefield Garden Clubs since 1940. ridgefieldgardenclub.com

5.19 - 5.21 The second annual Ridgefield Independent Film Festival fills the weekend of May 19-21. Dozens of films will screen at the Ridgefield Playhouse, the Aldrich, Prospector, and the Library. Per-show and all-access passes are on sale. There is an opening-night party and lectures and discussions throughout the weekend. riff.website

6.11 Ridgefield Kids Duathlon begins its fourth year on Sunday, June 11, with a run-bike-run race for four-to-six year olds, a longer race for seven-to-ten- year-olds, wrapping up with 11-to-14-year olds. All legs at Parks & Rec, so no traffic to deal with. The races are organized by the Ridgefield Bicycle Sport Club, offerings rides, safety training, and social gathering for adults and youth. townvibe.com/rkd