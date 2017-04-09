Edit ModuleShow Tags
Return Engagement

Tulips that come up year after year

By Tovah Martin


Grow the dainty Tulipa bakeri ‘Lilac Wonder’, a selection of a species native to Crete, and your tulip display can stage many happy returns.

Photo by colorblends

Admit it, you’re addicted to tulips. Come April, you can’t live without them, right? They are the season’s eye candy, the dollops of color that herald spring fever. But tulips have one little issue. Those big, bawdy, eye-popping, pleasingly plump flowers that steal the scene and knock your socks off, are, sadly, one-hit wonders. Sure, you might get a smattering of blossoms the second year, but compared to the traffic-halting display of their debut, what follows is not even close. Don’t despair because bulb purveyors have come up with a solution, and it fits beautifully with the way we garden today. 

What’s different about now? Everything. Years ago, we planted gardens solely devoted to tulips, and when they bowed out, we filled the blip with annuals. But nobody gardens that way anymore. Instead, we are opting for a more economical, natural approach for our perennial beds. And that’s the perfect setting to tuck in some wild (also known as species) tulips. These little numbers are bright and colorful, and the flowers are almost as hefty as their bigger sisters. Plus, they stage repeat performances in future years, so you get a whole lot of bang for your buck. 

The beauty of wild tulips is that they are becoming readily available—if you go the mail-order route. Most bulb companies now offer Tulipa clusiana ‘Lady Jane’ with its pink-and-cream-colored petals or T. clusiana ‘Cynthia’ with its yellow and peach spin on the same theme, as well as a smattering of similar species. They come up early, they look almost like wildflowers, and they do it year after year. A dozen here and a dozen there will give your garden zing long before it fully wakes up. 

Want something that can be seen from the street? Try bright-red Tulipa linifolia. Does lipstick-pink work better with your color scheme? Opt for T. bakeri ‘Lilac Wonder.’ Prefer something in the blue range? Select one of the T. humilis cultivars. You’ll find the new guys come in the same rainbow of color as the “old” guys. 

Wait! There are further advantages to going the wild route. Not only do species tulips tend to blossom earlier than their counterparts, their shorter, daintier foliage lends a graceful habit to boot. In other words, wild tulips don’t look unsightly as they die back, and nearby perennials will most likely cover over their not-so-wonderful browning leaves as they slip into slumber until next year. 

But maybe you yearn for a spring fling that makes a massive statement. You can say it loud and clear by orchestrating a combination of bulbs. Because wild tulips open early, they blend with other minor bulbs such as grape hyacinths, chionodoxa, Iris reticulata, scilla, and daffodils. Bulb purveyor Colorblends, in Bridgeport, sells expertly synchronized bulb blends that weave together to form a meadow effect, one that continues its display over the warmer months as various bulbs come and go.

They have a combination that is to die for called Aladdin’s Carpet composed of six different wild tulips, plus three muscari and a dwarf daffodil. It is color saturation over an extended period of time. Does it get any better than that? Don’t take my word for it; go see their show house in Bridgeport with its mass of bulbs running lickety-split around a white elephant of a mansion. With 25,000 flowers performing, it’s like a little trip to Holland in spring, and it’s free to the public. 

Warning: tulips are like filet mignon to grazing deer. So, if you have roving herds, you’ll need to spray your buds with a repellant. Or you could plant something less tasty—to deer, that is. Within the bulb realm, the guinea hen or checkered lily—Fritillaria meleagris—is a tulip look-alike with intricately patterned nodding bells that are completely deer- and rodent-proof.

In fact, some gardeners claim fritillarias send grazing nibblers packing with their slightly skunky scent. And how about hyacinths? They bear no resemblance whatsoever to tulips, but critters avoid these vigorous bloomers that form wands of tubular blossoming florets. Hyacinths share the tulips’ color range, but if the dense foxtail presentation that looks like cotton candy seems stilted to you, go for the Festival series of hyacinths—they hold their blossoms loosely on shorter spikes. 

However you orchestrate the show, make sure that spring is suffused with color by planning ahead and planting in autumn. Oops. You forgot? Don’t fret. You can attain instant gratification by purchasing spring bulbs and popping them in the ground as soon as it’s soft. Or try pansies. In fact, planting pansies or creeping phlox between spring bulbs is a savvy plan. Play your cards right, and this could become a perennial affair—tulips and you, same time next year.

This article appears in the May/June 2017 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Real Estate - On the Market

April 2017

Today
11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:30 AM - 2:30 PMNew Canaan Country School to Host “Deal Days” Community Tag Sale

New Canaan Country School will host its 10th annual Deal Days tag sale on Saturday, April 22. This community-wide event is open to the public and offers thousands of items at great value prices...

Cost: free

Where:
New Canaan Country School
635 Frogtown Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: New Canaan Country School
Telephone: 203.801.5699
Contact Name: Tatiana Mendoza
Website »

More information
9:15 AM - 9:15 PMHighlight: New Canaan Opening April 22

Silvermine Arts Center is pleased to present Highlight: New Canaan.  This exhibition is guest-curated by Paul Efstathiou, a second-generation art dealer and recent Southport resident, and...

Cost: free

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Silvermine Arts Center
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSPECTRUM Contemporary Art Show

“SPECTRUM 2017:  Grayscale”Carriage Barn Arts Center, home to the New Canaan Society for the Arts will host its 27th annual Spectrum Contemporary Art Show.  Spectrum is a...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Avenue
Waveny Park
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Sponsor: New Canaan Society for the Arts
Telephone: 120-397-21895
Contact Name: Hilary Wittmann
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 3:00 PMOpen Studio Day

We, as artists, often get questions about how we work.  Do you have a dedicated space or work at the kitchen table?  How are you inspired? Do you work at your craft like any other...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kick-Off Champagne Brunch @ Rockwell Art & Framing
470 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Rockwell Art & Framing
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information
12:45 PMMET Opera LIVE in HD: Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin

Tchaikovsky’s setting of Pushkin’s timeless verse novel is presented on the Met stage in Deborah Warner’s moving production, starring Anna Netrebko and Peter Mattei as Tatiana and...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd, Ridgefield, CT 06877
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Craig's Fine Jewelry
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMPeter Wolf and the Midnight Travelers

Peter Wolf is best known as the lead vocalist of  J. Geils Band.  Between 1970 and 1983, the J. Geils Band released 13 influential albums, topped the pop single charts...

Cost: $45

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield , CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMWilton Library’s Annual Gigantic Book Sale

Saturday, April 22 through Tuesday, April 25 Wilton Library’s Annual Gigantic Book Sale Saturday, April 22: 7 – 9 a.m. Early Buyers with $15 admissions fee, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. free...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 120-376-23950
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
