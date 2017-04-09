Pretty in Pink

This Spring lollipop colors are making a statement

By Cynthia Bell

Warmer weather welcomes a slew of fun things to slip into this spring. You will see everything from brights and stripes to flirty florals and whites. Showing skin is definitely in with plenty of places for it to peek through—cut-outs in tops, dresses, and footwear. Bold colors come in an array of solids and funky patterns, but pink is the standout color. Only the most confident may dare to wear a shade so shocking from head to toe, but there are pieces out there for everyone.

1) Oh-so lady-like This silk blend dress with back cut out is a perfect modern-day version for a refined-yet-fashionable Jackie-O look. By Akris, $2,390, at Mitchells of Westport.

2) Wrap it up Warm up on a cool summer night in this artistic digitally printed lotus flower shawl in tumbled soft linen. From Designer Guild, $320, at Olley Court on Main Street.

3) Perfect pairing We know that in this case two really is better than one. Stackable pink sapphire rings in 18kt rose gold, $900 each, at Addessi Jewelers on Main Street.

4) The beauty bag What a great multipurpose purse—designed to carry your cosmetics. Throw in a wallet and use it as a clutch too. Tartan & Twine Organizer, $14, at Ulta Stores.

5) A really nice necklace Everyone needs one like this multi-jeweled piece: 22kt gold with faceted and cabochon cut rubelite, peridot, tanzanite, prehnite, and tourmaline, for $7,500, at Addessi Jewelers on Main Street.

6) Summer sandal We love this footwear that takes the popular look of tassel earrings and moves them from head to toe. The Jabow in geranium suede by Stuart Weitzman, $398 at Stuart Weitzman Greenwich boutique.