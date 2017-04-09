Look Ma, One Hand!

Hors d'oeuvres: easy-to-eat while standing with a drink

By Jennifer Stahlkrantz

The latest trend in catering seems to be one-handed fare. “It’s easier to socialize if you don’t have to put your glass down,” says Hannah Gorman, proprietor of Revel With DinnerThyme . The Stamford-based catering firm offers both sit-down dinners and passed or self-serve, one-handers. Some of the most popular lunch and dinner options include tacos. “One- and two-bite tacos are all the rage. They can be filled with short ribs, fried avocado, fish, pulled pork—even Korean chicken,” the mother of three says.

Other must-haves include mini brown-butter lobster rolls, sliders, hummus pockets, toasts with toppings, and don’t forget the mini bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwiches for a breakfast event. For gluten-free guests, Gorman suggests offering spring rolls made with rice paper, Thai grilled shrimp skewers, or nachos. Service is always an option with these handy-dandy delights. While cost doubles with service, passing makes things less awkward. Desserts always provide a happy ending. “People eat dessert when it’s fresh and delicious,” notes Gorman, whose pastry chef, Clarice Langelotti, whips up brownie bites, lemon bars, cookies, truffles, fruit kabobs, and chocolate-dipped pretzels.