Life After Letterman

Paul Shaffer & The World’s Most Dangerous Band at the Ridgefield Playhouse––May 6

By Nancy Claus

For Paul Shaffer, May marks the second anniversary of the end of his remarkable 33-year run as David Letterman’s musical director, band leader, and sidekick. What does he miss the most about those days? “There were so many elements,” he says. “The people made up quite a team—we basically did improv every night and had to swing musically and verbally with whatever Letterman threw at us. He was the quickest, funniest, smartest guy—it was an honor to have been on his show.”

But the transition hasn’t always been easy or fun. “I thought initially I should slow down and enjoy these precious years but I got so bored and depressed,” he says. “Then I got a call from Seymour Stein, co-founder of Sire records. He asked me if I would like to record for him.”