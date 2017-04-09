Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

How We Met: Jean’s Big Choice

After 74 years of marriage, Bob and Jean Lewis are still in love

By Gerri Lewis


At age 100, Jean Lewis still lives independently, but is considering a move to assisted care. If she does, her daily visits to husband Bob, 96, now residing in the health center, will be easier to navigate. Currently she hops on her motorized scooter and travels multiple lengthy hallways so they can be together.

Jean and Bob are my heroes and my in-laws. After living in Ridgefield for 50 years, they moved to Meadow Ridge in Redding because they needed more care. This handholding couple that recently celebrated 74 years of marriage still put each other first. When I asked them to tell me their story, Jean jokingly said they might not be able to remember what they had for dinner last night, but they definitely remember how they met.  

Jean was a popular carefree girl from Woonsocket, South Dakota. In college she studied business and landed a position as secretary to the president of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and off she went to Rapid City on the opposite side of the state.  

Meanwhile, Bob grew up in Rapid City, a star athlete and the second of four children. He hoped to become a doctor, but when his dad, head of the state national guard, died during WWII preparatory maneuvers, Bob decided to remain close to home. The South Dakota School of Mines and Technology did not offer a medical degree so he enrolled in engineering. 

One day while visiting his uncle, president of the college, Bob noticed the pretty, petite young secretary. Pretty soon, Bob came for more frequent visits and soon he and Jean began dating. 

It was when Jean was home for Christmas that she was faced with her life-altering decision. Dashing young Bob, who shared her love of golf and dancing to Big Band–era music, had surprised her with an engagement ring. Ray, the young doctor she dated at the University of South Dakota, also wanted to marry her. “I had a hard time making up my mind,” says Jean. It was her dad who said, “Jean, you have to write your own ticket.” 

Little did Jean know that when she and Bob married in March 1943, they began an exciting journey beyond their wildest dreams. Recruited by Pan American, Bob flew everything from “flying boats” from San Francisco to Asia during WWII to 747s around the world. This opened the door to glamorous travel that back then was affordable only by the wealthy.   

In spite of the first words uttered when they arrived in San Francisco being, “Oh, my, what have we done,” they embraced it all incl

uding a six-year stint in London. They eventually settled in Ridgefield where they raised their two children. Both passionate golfers, Bob and Jean belonged to Silver Spring Country Club and still enjoy occasional dinners there. They have five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, all who celebrated their GG’s 100th.  

Looking back, Jean says, “We had such fun, and we had such a great life. We loved each other and now we tell each other every day that we love each other.”  

“She made the right choice,” adds Bob.

This article appears in the May/June 2017 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Ridgefield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

         

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Looking Back, Moving Forward

History comes alive with the battle of Ridgefield

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

April 2017

Today
11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMWilton Garden Club: The Wilton Pollinator Pathway - How to Bring Butterflies and Bees Back to Your Yard

Tuesday, April 18 Wilton Garden Club: The Wilton Pollinator Pathway - How to Bring Butterflies and Bees Back to Your Yard, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Wilton residents are creating a 'pollinator pathway'...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 120-376-23950
Website »

More information
7:30 PMComedy Workshop Graduation Showcase

WITH HOST & TEACHER CHRISTINE O’LEARY Starring: Joe Aulogia, Gregg Feldman, Laura Isler, Eileen Fickes, Jane Knox, Steven Mueller, Barbara Miller, Mat Orefice, Gina...

Cost: $20

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
8:00 PMUnited Together starring Squirrel Nut Zippers and Ozomatli

Two beloved bands coming from different points on the map, bringing their audiences together for a select run of shows! Ozomatli caught their first big break opening for Santana on the tour for his...

Cost: $57

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 12:00 PMSpring Poetry with Judson Scruton: Over Here, Over There – The World War One Poets

Thursday, April 13, 20, 27 & May 4 Spring Poetry with Judson Scruton: Over Here, Over There – The World War One Poets, 10:30 – noon. Judson Scruton leads this 4-part Spring Poetry Seminar...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 120-376-23950
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 10:30 AMPre-K Admission Event at Country School

Parents are invited to take a closer look at a typical day in the life of the Pre-K program at New Canaan Country School on Thursday, April 20, 9:30–10:30 a.m. Beth O’Brien and her team...

Cost: Free

Where:
New Canaan Country school
635 Frogtown Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Telephone: (203) 801-5608
Contact Name: Cathy Schinella
Website »

More information
11:30 AM - 2:00 PMFund for Women & Girls Annual Luncheon

When you support a girl to find her voice and claim her strength, you are helping to shape the future for our next generation. When you support a woman to reach her full potential and sustain her...

Cost: $275

Where:
Hyatt Regency Greenwich
1800 East Putnam Avenue
Old Greenwich, CT  06870
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield County’s Community Foundation’s Fund for Women & Girls
Telephone: 203-750-3200
Contact Name: Alex Quesada
Website »

More information
11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
7:30 PMAnn's Place Fashion Show w/ Fashions by Audrey Rd and AR Kids

Make your wardrobe fresh for the Spring/Summer season with fashions from Audrey Road and AR Kids!   Join Ann’s Place, a community-based cancer support agency, as they, along with...

Cost: $10-25

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMSpirited and Soulful Shabbat

Mark Fineberg, reed artist of Broadway, pop, rock, blues and Hot Shot Billy Joel Tribute band returns to Shir Shalom for a spirited Shabbat service. 

Cost: No charge

Where:
Congregation Shir Shalom
46 Peaceable St.
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Cantor's Music Fund
Telephone: 203-438-6589
Contact Name: Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
8:15 PMSpirited and Soulful Shabbat

Mark Fineberg, reed artist of Broadway, pop, rock, blues and Hot Shot Billy Joel Tribute band returns to Shir Shalom for a spirited Shabbat service.  The Earthtones, a women's acapella...

Cost: No charge

Where:
Congregation Shir Shalom
46 Peaceable St.
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Cantor's Music Fund
Telephone: 203-438-6589
Contact Name: Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMClay Art Center One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel

      Clay Art Center One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel   Looking for something relaxing, creative and...

Cost: 50

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Nancy Yates
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:30 AM - 2:30 PMNew Canaan Country School to Host “Deal Days” Community Tag Sale

New Canaan Country School will host its 10th annual Deal Days tag sale on Saturday, April 22. This community-wide event is open to the public and offers thousands of items at great value prices...

Cost: free

Where:
New Canaan Country School
635 Frogtown Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: New Canaan Country School
Telephone: 203.801.5699
Contact Name: Tatiana Mendoza
Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 2:30 PMNew Canaan Country School to Host “Deal Days” Community Tag Sale

New Canaan Country School will host its 10th annual Deal Days tag sale on Saturday, April 22. This community-wide event is open to the public and offers thousands of items at great value prices...

Cost: free

Where:
New Canaan Country School
635 Frogtown Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: New Canaan Country School
Telephone: 203.801.5699
Contact Name: Tatiana Mendoza
Website »

More information
9:15 AM - 9:15 PMHighlight: New Canaan Opening April 22

Silvermine Arts Center is pleased to present Highlight: New Canaan.  This exhibition is guest-curated by Paul Efstathiou, a second-generation art dealer and recent Southport resident, and...

Cost: free

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Silvermine Arts Center
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSPECTRUM Contemporary Art Show

“SPECTRUM 2017:  Grayscale”Carriage Barn Arts Center, home to the New Canaan Society for the Arts will host its 27th annual Spectrum Contemporary Art Show.  Spectrum is a...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Avenue
Waveny Park
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Sponsor: New Canaan Society for the Arts
Telephone: 120-397-21895
Contact Name: Hilary Wittmann
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 3:00 PMOpen Studio Day

We, as artists, often get questions about how we work.  Do you have a dedicated space or work at the kitchen table?  How are you inspired? Do you work at your craft like any other...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kick-Off Champagne Brunch @ Rockwell Art & Framing
470 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Rockwell Art & Framing
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information
11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
12:45 PMMET Opera LIVE in HD: Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin

Tchaikovsky’s setting of Pushkin’s timeless verse novel is presented on the Met stage in Deborah Warner’s moving production, starring Anna Netrebko and Peter Mattei as Tatiana and...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd, Ridgefield, CT 06877
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Craig's Fine Jewelry
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMPeter Wolf and the Midnight Travelers

Peter Wolf is best known as the lead vocalist of  J. Geils Band.  Between 1970 and 1983, the J. Geils Band released 13 influential albums, topped the pop single charts...

Cost: $45

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield , CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMWilton Library’s Annual Gigantic Book Sale

Saturday, April 22 through Tuesday, April 25 Wilton Library’s Annual Gigantic Book Sale Saturday, April 22: 7 – 9 a.m. Early Buyers with $15 admissions fee, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. free...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 120-376-23950
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags