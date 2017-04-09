Edit ModuleShow Tags
Garden Envy

A Nod Hill Charmer is Blooming and Beautiful

By Megan Smith-Harris


Photos by Rana Faure

Twenty years ago, when Sandi Blaze and her husband Wiley Bell moved into their 18th- century Nod Hill antique charmer with their three young children, there was plenty of work to be done. The entire property had been sorely neglected and there were only two garden beds 18 inches wide planted with a few ho-hum perennials on the four-acre lot.

The transformation that has taken place over the last two decades is nothing short of spectacular. Today there are 12 exquisitely beautiful flowerbeds, as well as a vegetable garden and many fruit trees. 

When Blaze first laid eyes on the grounds, she knew there was enormous potential but she also recognized that a great deal of manual labor and thoughtful planning would be required to tame the tangle of out-of-control flora that was actively taking over.

First came the removal of leggy yews and an abundance of poison ivy. Next came dealing with the massive junipers that completely cut off the stone terrace closest to the house. 

The shrubs were so ancient and entrenched that the new homeowners had to use a truck and heavy gauge chains to literally yank out dozens of these shrubs. But these exertions paid unexpected dividends.

“When stripped out the juniper, we discovered a granite ledge. My husband and I felt like archeologists when we also uncovered a thin copper pipe that led to a stone bridge and an old fish pond.” 

Next, they relocated Viburnam that had grown so tall that it almost completely prevented light from entering the living room. Once things were tidied up, Blaze rolled up her sleeves once a gain and dug into the dirt.

 “In my mind’s eye I saw a blueprint of our gardens as they exist today. My goal in the design was to have something blooming from spring through frost, and to include structural elements that would lend interest to the garden during the summer and winter months. I fashioned garden rooms and follies to create anticipation as you move through the garden.”

When asked what challenges she faces maintaining the property, Blaze doesn’t hesitate. “Deer! We do not have a deer fence, so the herd has date night, including an all-you-can-eat buffet, in our garden.”

Blaze is always changing things up, moving plants from one area to another, and adding new species. “It’s my creative outlet. I view the garden as my canvas.” And what a breathtakingwork of art she has created on said canvas!

The couple enjoys entertaining al fresco, and serves luncheons made with organic fruits and vegetables they’ve grown themselves. “We also like to have a party every summer with catering by The Big Green Pizza Truck, and we set up games of badminton, volleyball, horseshoes, and croquet.”

Throughout the area there are multiple seating nooks but Blaze confesses that she rarely sits to admire her handiwork. 

“Who sits? My favorite thing to do each morning is to walk through the garden with a cup of tea in hand, looking to see what has bloomed overnight or what perennials might need to be moved around in the fall.”

She strives to grow rare and unusual plants and there are now hundreds of varieties of flowers, ferns, trees, and  shrubs, on the property.

 

When pressed to choose a favorite, she demurs, “That’s like asking someone with a large family to choose their favorite child. I love Baptismal,  peonies, summer vetch, Blue Star, and patrinia, to name a few.”

She then adds diplomatically, “But I love all my ‘children’.”

Just talking to Sandi Blaze about her gardening techniques is like getting a primer on horticultural practices. But her final piece of advice is one she hopes most people will take to heart: “Plant what makes you happy, and never feel that your garden isn’t as good as someone else’s. Each garden has its own charm.” 

Experience “Pixie Perennials” gardens September 17, 10 am to 4 pm, the Garden Conservancy Open Days.

This article appears in the May/June 2017 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

April 2017

Today
11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMWilton Garden Club: The Wilton Pollinator Pathway - How to Bring Butterflies and Bees Back to Your Yard

Tuesday, April 18 Wilton Garden Club: The Wilton Pollinator Pathway - How to Bring Butterflies and Bees Back to Your Yard, 7 – 8:30 p.m. Wilton residents are creating a 'pollinator pathway'...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 120-376-23950
Website »

More information
7:30 PMComedy Workshop Graduation Showcase

WITH HOST & TEACHER CHRISTINE O’LEARY Starring: Joe Aulogia, Gregg Feldman, Laura Isler, Eileen Fickes, Jane Knox, Steven Mueller, Barbara Miller, Mat Orefice, Gina...

Cost: $20

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
8:00 PMUnited Together starring Squirrel Nut Zippers and Ozomatli

Two beloved bands coming from different points on the map, bringing their audiences together for a select run of shows! Ozomatli caught their first big break opening for Santana on the tour for his...

Cost: $57

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information

10:30 AM - 12:00 PMSpring Poetry with Judson Scruton: Over Here, Over There – The World War One Poets

Thursday, April 13, 20, 27 & May 4 Spring Poetry with Judson Scruton: Over Here, Over There – The World War One Poets, 10:30 – noon. Judson Scruton leads this 4-part Spring Poetry Seminar...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 120-376-23950
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 10:30 AMPre-K Admission Event at Country School

Parents are invited to take a closer look at a typical day in the life of the Pre-K program at New Canaan Country School on Thursday, April 20, 9:30–10:30 a.m. Beth O’Brien and her team...

Cost: Free

Where:
New Canaan Country school
635 Frogtown Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Telephone: (203) 801-5608
Contact Name: Cathy Schinella
Website »

More information
11:30 AM - 2:00 PMFund for Women & Girls Annual Luncheon

When you support a girl to find her voice and claim her strength, you are helping to shape the future for our next generation. When you support a woman to reach her full potential and sustain her...

Cost: $275

Where:
Hyatt Regency Greenwich
1800 East Putnam Avenue
Old Greenwich, CT  06870
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield County’s Community Foundation’s Fund for Women & Girls
Telephone: 203-750-3200
Contact Name: Alex Quesada
Website »

More information
7:30 PMAnn's Place Fashion Show w/ Fashions by Audrey Rd and AR Kids

Make your wardrobe fresh for the Spring/Summer season with fashions from Audrey Road and AR Kids!   Join Ann’s Place, a community-based cancer support agency, as they, along with...

Cost: $10-25

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMSpirited and Soulful Shabbat

Mark Fineberg, reed artist of Broadway, pop, rock, blues and Hot Shot Billy Joel Tribute band returns to Shir Shalom for a spirited Shabbat service. 

Cost: No charge

Where:
Congregation Shir Shalom
46 Peaceable St.
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Cantor's Music Fund
Telephone: 203-438-6589
Contact Name: Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray
Website »

More information
8:15 PMSpirited and Soulful Shabbat

Mark Fineberg, reed artist of Broadway, pop, rock, blues and Hot Shot Billy Joel Tribute band returns to Shir Shalom for a spirited Shabbat service.  The Earthtones, a women's acapella...

Cost: No charge

Where:
Congregation Shir Shalom
46 Peaceable St.
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Cantor's Music Fund
Telephone: 203-438-6589
Contact Name: Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMClay Art Center One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel

      Clay Art Center One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel   Looking for something relaxing, creative and...

Cost: 50

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Nancy Yates
Website »

More information

8:30 AM - 2:30 PMNew Canaan Country School to Host “Deal Days” Community Tag Sale

New Canaan Country School will host its 10th annual Deal Days tag sale on Saturday, April 22. This community-wide event is open to the public and offers thousands of items at great value prices...

Cost: free

Where:
New Canaan Country School
635 Frogtown Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: New Canaan Country School
Telephone: 203.801.5699
Contact Name: Tatiana Mendoza
Website »

More information
9:15 AM - 9:15 PMHighlight: New Canaan Opening April 22

Silvermine Arts Center is pleased to present Highlight: New Canaan.  This exhibition is guest-curated by Paul Efstathiou, a second-generation art dealer and recent Southport resident, and...

Cost: free

Where:
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Silvermine Arts Center
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSPECTRUM Contemporary Art Show

“SPECTRUM 2017:  Grayscale”Carriage Barn Arts Center, home to the New Canaan Society for the Arts will host its 27th annual Spectrum Contemporary Art Show.  Spectrum is a...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Avenue
Waveny Park
New Canaan, CT
View map »


Sponsor: New Canaan Society for the Arts
Telephone: 120-397-21895
Contact Name: Hilary Wittmann
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 3:00 PMOpen Studio Day

We, as artists, often get questions about how we work.  Do you have a dedicated space or work at the kitchen table?  How are you inspired? Do you work at your craft like any other...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kick-Off Champagne Brunch @ Rockwell Art & Framing
470 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Rockwell Art & Framing
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information
12:45 PMMET Opera LIVE in HD: Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin

Tchaikovsky’s setting of Pushkin’s timeless verse novel is presented on the Met stage in Deborah Warner’s moving production, starring Anna Netrebko and Peter Mattei as Tatiana and...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd, Ridgefield, CT 06877
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Craig's Fine Jewelry
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMPeter Wolf and the Midnight Travelers

Peter Wolf is best known as the lead vocalist of  J. Geils Band.  Between 1970 and 1983, the J. Geils Band released 13 influential albums, topped the pop single charts...

Cost: $45

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield , CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMWilton Library’s Annual Gigantic Book Sale

Saturday, April 22 through Tuesday, April 25 Wilton Library’s Annual Gigantic Book Sale Saturday, April 22: 7 – 9 a.m. Early Buyers with $15 admissions fee, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. free...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 120-376-23950
Website »

More information

