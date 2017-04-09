Down the Garden Path

Tying a whimsical knot in Cross River

By Jennifer Stahlkrantz

Photos by A Guy + A Girl Photography

“I was always obsessed with weddings,” explains Adrienne Hayes, who married her sweetheart, Per von Rosen, in the garden of her childhood home in Cross River last summer. “I had a secret file on my computer filled with wedding inspirations for years before I met Per.”

Hayes, who works for Calypso St. Barth in Manhattan, was looking to create a loose, Bohemian vibe for her special day, and her childhood home offered the perfect backdrop. The compound boasts enchanting woodlands, sumptuous gardens, and lots of good karma—decades ago, her happily married parents tied the knot there, as well. von Rosen, the son of an artist and a Montessori educator, grew up in Stockholm Sweden and loved the setting, too.

“The first time I visited was a beautiful spring day,” says the lifelong sports fan who works for Major League Baseball Advanced Media. “It’s a terrific escape from the city.”

That secret file served Hayes well while planning the three-day celebration. The first commitment she made after accepting von Rosen’s proposal was to six Haute Hippy bridesmaid dresses. The purple and pink florals in the silky fabric determined the wedding’s color scheme. She soon hired La Maison Fête, a wedding and event planning company owned by Bedford’s Brett Cameron and Deanna Marano, to help coordinate and source the details for the ceremony and reception.

“I wanted the whole experience to feel authentic and genuine, and Brett understood our vision and knew we wanted to lead the process,” she recalls. “We’re quirky, and we wanted all the elements to reflect that with a whimsical vibe.”

Whimsy was certainly evident from the enchanting tree-house feel of the cantilevered dance floor to the Swedish-inspired floral crowns borne by the flower girls and the hand fans designed by Bedford-bred Amelia Adams’s Tiny Shindigs with a brand new family crest. “We started with Per’s family’s crest and added animals and other quirky elements,” says Hayes.

After a Fancy Girl Table feast served family style under floral-wrapped birch arbors created by Hedgerow in Pound Ridge, the couple and their guests danced until it was time for the newlyweds to depart. For their sendoff, each of the guests made a wish, lit a sky lantern, and released it. “As we said our goodbyes, we looked up, and it was magical to see more than 100 lanterns lighting up the night sky representing everyone’s good wishes for our future,” says Hayes.