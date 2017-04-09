A Family Affair

La Vista Ristorante's attention to detail comes though at every meal

By Abbe Wichman

Photo by Wade Belletti

“We’re a family-run business, and when customers are here we want them to feel like family,” says Kosovar Hoti, general manager at La Vista Ristorante . That theme is evident throughout the restaurant’s food, service, and overall ambience.

La Vista, which has been open for a year and a half, has a look that is—as Mr. Hoti put it—“traditional with a fresh feeling.” In the spring and summer, French doors are swung wide open and guests can see the gardens—the source of fresh vegetables that eventually make their way into many of the dishes.

Ramy Hoti, owner and head chef (and family patriarch) notes, “I grew up on a farm, so I believe in cooking organic whenever possible and using the bounty of the season.”

Every meal starts with a plate of cheeses, olives, and a spicy pepper on the table, along with a delicious tomato spread and bread.

We shared an abundant appetizer of lightly fried calamari, and our chicken and veal entrees were excellent—with creamy polenta and vegetables on the side. Tableside-prepared zabaglione and after-dinner Limoncello was the perfect end to the meal. Once you dine with the Hoti family, you’ll want to return again and again.

La Vista Ristorante

335 Smith Ridge Road,

South Salem, NY

914-533-2671

lavistaristorante.com

Moderate $$