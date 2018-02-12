Why is Golf Lane called Golf Lane, since there is no golf course there?

By Geoffrey Morris

Well, the road has been there since the mid-1850s but was named Golf Lane in 1902 because the Ridgefield Golf Club was located on it. In 1895, the same year that the United States Golf Association began, the nine-hole, 65-acre Ridgefield Golf Club opened—and was one of the first clubs in the country.

The course closed in 1932 when Silver Spring Country Club began taking in members. What is now Ward Acre Farm, a private residence on Peaceable Street, occupies much of the former course, and in the 1980s portions were subdivided into Peaceable Street, Golf Lane, and Lewis Drive.

A local realtor and town leader Francis Martin moved the clubhouse itself to Grove Street, what is now the Executive Pavilion, where it took on a few new lives, before being torn down in the 1980.