Whip It

Hair Ball 2018––March 10




“Darlin’, give me a head with hair, long beautiful hair, shining, gleaming, steaming, flaxen, waxen” is you’re anthem as you prep for Hair Ball 2018, a fundraiser organized by Whip Salon and Sparkle Events to benefit The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum.

The ball is a “hair-raising” opportunity to get creative, be glamorous, and dance the night away as the Aldrich will be transformed into a nightclub, featuring DJ rooms and a hangout lounge.

Saturday, March 10, 7-11 pm.

Get hairy noon to night. $100, whipsalon.com

 

This article appears in the March/April 2018 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Ridgefield Out & About - March

Art: Art History

Faig Ahmed’s carpet art recalls a rich history

Coat of Arms

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Ridgefield Playhouse

Updating an Old Classic

The Roger Sherman Inn welcomes celebrity chef Francois Kwaku-Dongo

In the Prime

Prime Taco on track with its upscale, fast-food-style restaurant

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Real Estate - On the Market

