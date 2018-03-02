Whip It

Hair Ball 2018––March 10

“Darlin’, give me a head with hair, long beautiful hair, shining, gleaming, steaming, flaxen, waxen” is you’re anthem as you prep for Hair Ball 2018 , a fundraiser organized by Whip Salon and Sparkle Events to benefit The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum.

The ball is a “hair-raising” opportunity to get creative, be glamorous, and dance the night away as the Aldrich will be transformed into a nightclub, featuring DJ rooms and a hangout lounge.

Saturday, March 10, 7-11 pm.