Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

The Ambassadors

Following a younger family around town

By Alison Pratt


Dad Ryan with Dylan, Brown, Rebekah, and mom Jan, at home.

Photo by Ron Triani

“My grandchildren will have to carry my body out,” says Jan Triani, regarding her attachment to her East Farm Lane house. “I’m not leaving Ridgefield.” Triani and husband Ryan Faulkingham bought their forever home after renting here for three years. Before that, the couple lived in Westport, where Faulkingham works in investments. “My parents told us to town shop,” says Triani, “and every time we came up here, I had great conversations with people. My friend in Darien kept saying, ‘You are so Ridgefield.’” The couple has three children, Ryan, eight, who they call “Brown”; Rebekah, six; and Dylan, three. 

Triani’s passion for the plentitude town offers her young family is infectious. “We do everything in town,” explains Triani. “We love the sense of community—the Halloween walk, Holiday Stroll, and tree lighting. It’s too good to be true.” Favorite restaurants include Eddie’s Pizza, where they eat as a family once a week, Dimitri’s, 850 Degrees Wood Fired Restaurant, or Luc’s Café and Luna Rossa without kids. 

Ballard Park playground especially during summer CHIRP concerts and the Rec Center, where they also swim in colder months, are their go-to town parks. They also belong to Martin Park, where they enjoy the beach and lake but would love to see an outdoor town pool. That and a bicycle path to connect the town are two improvements they’d like.

The couple met at Lehigh University, where Ryan played football and Jan soccer—before retiring their cleats to pursue other interests. Exercise, however, continues to be an integral part of the couple’s lives. Triani, who has completed eight marathons, runs most Saturdays with the Ridgefield Running Co.

“Running doesn’t age discriminate,” says Triani. “I’ve run with 23-year-old medical students and 55-year-old lawyers.” Through the Ridgefield Bicycle Sports Club, Triani bonded with a wide variety of fellow athletes and motivators including Mike and Melissa Rodgers, a popular yoga instructor; Meagan Searfoss, who owns Ridgefield Running Co., and Jacqui and Sean Dowd of the Ridgefield Bicycle Co. 

Faulkingham is an avid mountain biker, who also plays tennis at Four Seasons in Wilton. Both work out at Train 2 Xcel. The couple owns a boat, which they moor at Saugatuck Harbor Yacht Club. 

In addition to the many friends in the sports community, they connect with fellow parents at Ridgefield Montessori School. Erin Ray at Adam Broderick Salon cuts all five family members’ hair. Says Ray, “They let the kids be who they are. They are really laid back, but their kids respect them.”

Two of Triani’s favorite stores are Everywear on Main and Bella Home. “If you need any gift, you just walk in there,” explains Triani.

Faulkingham cites Books on the Common and Ridgefield Hardware as favorite shopping destinations. Triani praises designer Christy Kinsman, who has helped with ongoing house projects, including helping Triani choose the soothing paint colors in throughout much of the house. Triani loves Kinsman’s new store The Angel Cooperative.

Architect Merrill Brown, who built the house for the former owner in 1993 and has completed several updates for the family, notes that they are “very authentic—down to earth, good people.”  

Triani sells orthopedic implants amd recently left her coporate job to start a consulting business. She rents space at Work the Ridge on Catoonah Street. “It’s a good space and concept. It’s only going to get better as people discover its potential to be a community resource.” The couple relies on Cultural Care Au Pair for childcare. 

When asked if Triani might translate her enthusiasm for the town into a political career, she demures, but acknowledges that her phone number should be handed out for “town shoppers” looking for a great forever home. 

This article appears in the March/April 2018 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Ridgefield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

            

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

How We Met: Their Friend’s Party

Sportscaster Leigh Diffey met his future wife Michaela dressed as Barney Rubble

Farmer Shaun

“I get to be outside, and I live in a beautiful place”

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

February 2018

Today
African Americans and the Impact of the Great Migration in the North and South

In honor of Black History Month the Norwalk Historical Society will be hosting a lecture by Dr. Stacey Close entitled: “African Americans and the Impact of the Great Migration in the North...

Cost: $5.00

Where:
Norwalk Historical Society Museum
141 East Ave.
Entrance and Parking at Norwalk City Hall Parking, City Hall Drive
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Samantha Kulish-Fargione
Website »

More information
MARDI "BRA" 2018

The Undies Project are collecting new, and gently used, bras to donate to those less fortunate who are on low incomes. For them a bra is a big expense. We urge the community to take the time to...

Where:
Various Locations
, CT


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
5:30 PM - 7:00 PMEvening for Educators with Jeff Hopkins

Join Aldrich and Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum teaching artist Jeff Hopkins, Ed.M. for an evening of creativity, while enjoying wine and refreshments with your peers! Participants will experiment...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
MARDI "BRA" 2018

The Undies Project are collecting new, and gently used, bras to donate to those less fortunate who are on low incomes. For them a bra is a big expense. We urge the community to take the time to...

Where:
Various Locations
, CT


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:00 AMStudio Tots: Squeeze, Squish, Sculpt

Join us for a class dedicated to introducing our youngest artists to sculpture! Create your own small clay creatures and imprint a clay tile with your handprints. Young artists should wear clothing...

Cost: $15; $12 member

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMMasters of Illusion: Believe the Impossible

Magic has never been hotter!  Out of the success of the brain-bending Illusionists come the Masters of Illusion with its fast-paced sleight of hand experts, escape artists, comedy, magicians,...

Cost: $49.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Academy Family Series, Ridgefield Magazine Broadway & Cabaret Series
Website »

More information
MARDI "BRA" 2018

The Undies Project are collecting new, and gently used, bras to donate to those less fortunate who are on low incomes. For them a bra is a big expense. We urge the community to take the time to...

Where:
Various Locations
, CT


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMFirst Ladies of Disco: Valentine’s Day Gala

Come dressed to impress and dance the night away with your sweetie! Three extraordinary women who made their marks on the Pop, R&B and Billboard Dance charts throughout the 70s, 80s and 90s...

Cost: $75

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Adam Broderick Salon & Spa, BMW of Ridgefield & Lera Jewels
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMA Day at the Museum: Crafty Casting with Noah Steinman

Learn how to create casts of objects with Noah Steinman, artist and The Aldrich’s Coordinator of Public and Academic Programs in this all-day workshop. Replicate your own clay sculptures in...

Cost: $75; $65 member

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:30 PMFleetwood Macked & The McCartney Years

Two great tribute bands share the stage for an incredible night of hits! Fleetwood Macked: the National Touring Fleetwood Mac Tribute Experience! One of rock’s most successful hit...

Cost: $45

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Pepsi Rock Series Powered by xfinity
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMThird Saturdays: Family Workshop with Alissa Siegal

Visit us on the third Saturday of every month for free! See the latest in contemporary art and participate in a family art-making workshop in The Studio. Family Workshop with Alissa Siegal:...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMBilly Gardell

Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Billy Gardell is best known for his starring role in the hit TV series, “Mike & Molly” but he has performed in several feature films including...

Cost: $60

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 EAST RIDGE
RIDGEFIELD, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Barts Tree Service Comedy Series
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags