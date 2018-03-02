Ridgefield Out & About - March

3.4 And the Oscar Goes To ... Cameras will flash as you walk the red carpet, slip past the velvet ropes, and enter a world of Hollywood glamor. On Sunday March 4, the Ridgefield Independent Film Festival (RIFF) hosts an Oscar Screening Party at the Aldrich Museum in Ridgefield. Hors d’oeuvres, specialty cocktails, wine, movie star look-a-likes, live auction, prizes and much more. 7:30 pm riffct.org

3.9 The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce hosts the State of the Town breakfast, featuring a presentation by First Selectman Rudy Marconi, swearing-in of new board members, and a presentation of awards. March 9, 7:30 am, Silver Spring Country Club, $50 destinationridgefield.com

3.11 B to B –– Take a virtual, musical trip to the British Isles with Caramoor! From Lute Song to the Beatles: Songs of the British Isles will be a bracing survey of British song offering four centuries of musical elegance, razor-sharp wit, and refined sentiment. Four young voices and a pianist will perform in the music room at 3 pm. caramoor.org

3.17 Sweet Sounds // The Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra will play Mozart: A Magnificent Evening on March 17 at Richardson Auditorium at RHS, 8 pm. During its season RSO will play Ravel, Rimsky-Korsakov, Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky, and Elgar. ridgefieldsymphony.org

3.18 Get yourself and family into the Easter spirit. The Lounsbury House will host the Bunny Brunch, Sunday, March 18, beginning at 11 am. Dine in the historic Lounsbury House on Main Street, with live music by Ciao! Brunch includes scones, bagels, eggs and cheddar soufflé, mimosas, bloody Marys, and more. Suitable for kids and adults The brunch is two weeks before Easter Sunday. lounsburyhouse.org

3.22 Green Awards –– TownVibe Green Awards reception and ceremony highlights businesses, non-profits, and individuals who are making a positive impact on the community. Great networking opportuntiy. March 22, 6 pm, at Hotel Zero Degrees, Danbury. Open to the public, $50. townvibe.com/greenevent