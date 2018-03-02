Edit ModuleShow Tags
Ridgefield Out & About - March




3.4 And the Oscar Goes To ... Cameras will flash as you walk the red carpet, slip past the velvet ropes, and enter a world of Hollywood glamor. On Sunday March 4, the Ridgefield Independent Film Festival (RIFF) hosts an Oscar Screening Party at the Aldrich Museum in Ridgefield. Hors d’oeuvres, specialty cocktails, wine, movie star look-a-likes, live auction, prizes and much more. 7:30 pm riffct.org 

3.9 The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce hosts the State of the Town breakfast, featuring a presentation by First Selectman Rudy Marconi, swearing-in of new board members, and a presentation of awards. March 9, 7:30 am, Silver Spring Country Club, $50 destinationridgefield.com

3.11 B to B –– Take a virtual, musical trip to the British Isles with Caramoor! From Lute Song to the Beatles: Songs of the British Isles will be a bracing survey of British song offering four centuries of musical elegance, razor-sharp wit, and refined sentiment. Four young voices and a pianist will perform in the music room at 3 pm. caramoor.org 

3.17 Sweet Sounds  // The Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra will play Mozart: A Magnificent Evening on March 17 at Richardson Auditorium at RHS, 8 pm. During its season RSO will play Ravel, Rimsky-Korsakov, Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky, and Elgar. ridgefieldsymphony.org

3.18 Get yourself and family into the Easter spirit. The Lounsbury House will host the Bunny Brunch, Sunday, March 18, beginning at 11 am. Dine in the historic Lounsbury House on Main Street, with live music by Ciao! Brunch includes scones, bagels, eggs and cheddar soufflé, mimosas, bloody Marys, and more. Suitable for kids and adults The brunch is two weeks before Easter Sunday. lounsburyhouse.org

3.22 Green Awards –– TownVibe Green Awards reception and ceremony highlights businesses, non-profits, and individuals who are making a positive impact on the community. Great networking opportuntiy. March 22, 6 pm, at Hotel Zero Degrees, Danbury. Open to the public, $50. townvibe.com/greenevent

3.23 Brubeck Quartet –– The legacy of Dave and Iola Brubeck continues through the jazz artistry of their musician sons. Chris Brubeck (bass and trombone) and Dan Brubeck (drums) join with guitarist Mike DeMicco, and pianist Chuck Lamb for an evening of innovative jazz. The show starts at 8 pm, but there’s an Italian wine tasting in the lobby prior to the show. Ridgefield Playhouse March 23 ridgefieldplayhouse.org

Whip It

Hair Ball 2018––March 10

Art: Art History

Faig Ahmed's carpet art recalls a rich history

Coat of Arms

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Ridgefield Playhouse

Updating an Old Classic

The Roger Sherman Inn welcomes celebrity chef Francois Kwaku-Dongo

In the Prime

Prime Taco on track with its upscale, fast-food-style restaurant

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

12:00 AM - 11:45 PMRidgefield Restaurant Week, February 26 - March 4, 2018

Is there a Ridgefield restaurant that you have looked forward to trying but just haven’t had the chance to yet? Well, now is the time!  Ridgefield Restaurant Week is back for the third...

Cost: Price Fixe Lunch & Dinner Options

Where:
Participating Restaurants
RIDGEFIELD, CT


Sponsor: Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 203-438-5992
Contact Name: Jen Mulhern
Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 5:00 PMArtists Wanted! Please Design the Poster for Keeler Library’s Book and Plant Sale!

Artists are desperately needed to design the poster for Keeler library’s annual book and plant sale, so are holding a contest; the best poster for each age category will win a prize  ...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:00 AMCultural Music & Movement: Mommy & Me

Parents, caregivers and kids are invited to a music & movement class to explore different cultures through musical instruments, stories and dance at the Arts & Nature School of Ridgefield....

Cost: 25.00

Where:
Arts & Nature School
280 Ethan Allen Hwy
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Arts & Nature School of Ridgefield
Telephone: 475-215-5582
Contact Name: Wendy Mitchell
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
Community Conversations | The Family Impact of Addiction

Grace Farms Foundation welcomes families to an open and hopeful discussion about overcoming the stigma and isolation of addiction. Moderated by Community Pastor Stuart...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: 203-920-1702
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
3:00 PM - 6:00 PMSplatterday Kid's Sensory Painting

Join us for "Splatterday" sensory painting where your child gets to BE the painting as they throw, fling, stomp and splat paint in our portable splat room. Kids age 1+ up will get a set...

Cost: 25.00

Where:
Arts & Nature School
280 Ethan Allen Hwy
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 5:30 PMKIDS - Sweet Shop: Clay Donuts

Registration Closes - Friday, February 26th In this class, Little Dreamers will have a blast making colorful, clay donuts that will look good enough to eat!  Children will learn sculpting...

Cost: $30.00

Where:
DayDreamer Studio
@ The Yellow Money Antiques
79
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: DayDreamer Studio
Telephone: 914-977-4243
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMTasting, Talk, and Book Signing: Connecticut Farm Table Cookbook

Join us for an opportunity to meet Connecticut Farm Table Cookbook co-author Tracey Medeiros and Salvatore Bagliavio, owner of Ridgefield’s favorite farm to table restaurant,...

Cost: $45

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
8:00 PMAnn Hampton Callaway with special guest Cyrille Aimée

Join us in the lobby at 7:15pm for an Italian wine tasting by Pera Wines and an art exhibit by Miho Goto! Ann Hampton Callaway “…superbly intelligent, singularly creative pop-jazz...

Cost: $45

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: (203) 438-5795
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMSplatterday Kid's Sensory Painting

Join us for "Splatterday" sensory painting where your child gets to BE the painting as they throw, fling, stomp and splat paint in our portable splat room. Kids age 1+ up will get a set...

Cost: 25.00

Where:
Arts & Nature School
280 Ethan Allen Hwy
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Arts & Nature School of Ridgefield
Telephone: 475-215-5582
Contact Name: Wendy Mitchell
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:30 PMTeen Drumming Circle

Registration Closes - Wednesday, February 28th Matthew's Community Drumming was created by Matthew Broad to help foster love, listening, and community through drumming and to create a sense...

Cost: $25.00pp

Where:
DayDreamer Studio
@ The Yellow Monkey Antiques
792
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: DayDreamer Studio
Telephone: 914-977-4243
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
