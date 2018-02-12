In the Prime

Prime Taco on track with its upscale, fast-food-style restaurant

By Geoffrey Morris

Prime Taco ’s November opening was the talk of the town. People had been anticipating a taco spot, and Prime’s months-long delay added to the suspense. But it wasn’t smooth. Lines were long, service slow, and food quality inconsistent. “We had some hiccups,” says Eddie Bistany, who also co-owns Ridgefield Prime and Prime Burger. “It’s not as easy as a burger—there are more options and more ingredients.”

Prime has gotten on track since then. “We are constantly making improvements,” Bistany says.

The upscale, fast-food-style restaurant offers counter service that’s brought to your table. Options are plentiful: fish, chicken, beef, pork, and veggie tacos, with all the usual toppings. There are recommended Signature Tacos: battered cod with pickled-onion slaw and cilantro; Philly cheese steak with grilled peppers and onions; seared pork belly with pickled jalapeño. Traditional tacos, with added twists. All of it available burrito or quesa­dilla style. PT also serves beer, wine, margaritas, and sangria.

In January, it began delivery service. “We worked hard to make sure that the food is hot when it arrives,” he says. And in early February, it began adding specials—soups, burrito of the week.

Prime Taco

32 Danbury Rd.

Ridgefield, CT

203-403-3533

primetacoct.com

$$ Moderate