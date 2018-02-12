Cold Feet

Frozen Feet Streak Challenge

By Geoffrey Morris

Ridgefield Running Co. threw down the Frozen Feet Streak Challenge , and more than 400 people picked it up. Walk or run at least one mile a day outside from January 6 to February 28 to qualify.

“The mission was to get people out moving at a time when they usually don’t move,” says shop owner Megan Searfoss.

The 418 original adopters were spread around from Litchfield to Westchester and to Southbury, but many posted on the Facebook page about runs in sunny Florida or chilly Maine. Ridgefielder Brian Ash is taking the challenge in Kenya.

Participants post weekly miles on a Google sheet. If you miss a day, you’re out! Those who complete it get a t-shirt and plaudits.

One woman runs 100 miles a week, while the average is 14, says Searfoss. “People are having fun—wearing goggles on rainy days and just getting out with friends.”

With a month to go there were 242 qualifiers. Run, Ridgefield, run.