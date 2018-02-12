Coat of Arms

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Ridgefield Playhouse––Feb 24

By Heather Borbeau

Broadway comes to Ridgefield! Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat takes center stage at the Ridgefield Playhouse, and is jammed with Broadway stars. Directed by stage veteran Daniel C. Levine, it stars Matt Bogart (Jersey Boys), Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music), and Christine Dwyer (Wicked). The show hits Saturday, February 24, at 2 pm and 8pm, and Sunday, February 25, at 2 pm and is part of the Ridgefield Magazine Broadway & Cabaret Series, produced by ACT of CT.

In addition to an all-star Broadway cast and Broad­way’s hottest rock band, a few familiar Ridgefield faces will appear: Sam Gravitte, Ira Joe Fisher, and Matt Grasso will help make this a captivating concert production of this classic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. “This is going to be a great production!” director Levine says, “The 20-person all-star Broadway company have appeared in over thirty Broadway shows collectively.”

Previously Levine directed Tommy and Jesus Christ Superstar at the Playhouse. Dreamcoat is a retelling of the Biblical story of Joseph and his 11 brothers and the coat of many colors from the book of Genesis. This wonderful family musical is filled with many unforgettable songs including “Those Canaan Days,” “Any Dream Will Do” and “Close Every Door.”