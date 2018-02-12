Art: Art History

Faig Ahmed’s carpet art recalls a rich history

Azerbaijani artist Faig Ahmed’s IMPOSSIBLE VISCOSITY on exhibit at the KATONAH MUSEUM OF ART recalls the rich colors and geometric designs of traditional carpets, which occupy a central role in Islamic cultural history.

As the religion began to spread during the seventh century, textiles accompanied the nomadic ruling classes, soldiers, and merchants, serving as a valuable commodity for trade. Ahmed designs his carpets on a computer and works with artisans to create objects that are transformed into surprising works of art that move from the familiar into the surreal.

Impossible Viscosity is part of Long, Winding Journeys: Contemporary Art and the Islamic Tradition (February 25-June 17, 2017).