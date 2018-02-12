A Farewell to Polio

Tommy James & The Shondalls benefit concert at the Ridgefield Playhouse––Apr 13

By Geoffrey Morris

Only one disease has been wiped from planet earth. Now Rotary wants polio to join small pox on that list.

Rotary’s 40-member Ridgefield club organizes events such as Taste of Ridgefield and a spring barbecue festival, which raise dough for groups such as Ann’s Place, the Boys & Girls Club, and the Women’s Center. On April 13, the club has organized a benefit concert to augment the $1 billion that national Rotary has raised to eradicate polio.

It enticed famed 1960s rocker Tommy James and his Shondalls to perform at the Ridgefield Playhouse. “Tommy James really attracts the right audience for this cause,” says past Rotary president Bill Wyman. “We believe millennials are not big supporters of the fight against polio.”

James will do a pre-show book signing and a meet and greet. Tickets are $100.

The huge win for the fight against polio is that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has agreed to double match what the concert raises, which between tickets sales, merchandise, and an auction could be $50,000—raising the total take to $150,000. That’s a lot of polio shots, a lot of saved lives.