Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Ten Minutes with Richie Cunningham

NFL pro turned pharmaceutical CEO

By Dan Briody


Photo by Stan Godlewski

Richie Cunningham spent the 1990s seesawing between the life of a pro athlete and that of a healthcare executive. So how does he end up here: an All-Pro NFL placekicker from Louisiana who is now CEO of Icagen, a North Carolina–based pharmaceutical company that specializes in early drug discovery? We sat down with Cunningham to trace the arc of his fascinating career—from the Dallas Cowboys to Boehringer Ingelheim, which brought him to Ridgefield. 

Your career has taken an unusual path. Help us connect the dots. 
I grew up in south Louisiana, and most of the kids there went into the oil or seafood industry. Sports were an escape for me. I played baseball at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, which paid for my books. And I walked onto the football team. I probably only kicked 12 field goals my entire college career.  

So how did you turn pro?
After college, I flew around to tryouts, slept in my car, put myself into debt. I got invited to camp for the Cowboys in 1994, worked my way up to number one, and then missed a couple of 52-yard kicks in preseason. So I missed the team. 

Was that a big disappointment?
That was the best thing that could have happened to me. I never wanted to forsake my career for something that was a long shot. And I had a background in marketing, so I got a job in San Diego with a medical company. My boss there—a mentor of mine—told me I shouldn’t give up on the NFL. I almost made the Packers in 1996, and then landed the starting job for the Cowboys in 1997. 

You played on a team with Troy Aikman, Emmit Smith, and Herschel Walker, but only you and Deion Sanders made All-Pro. Ever tease your teammates about that? 
Ha! No. At that point I knew I had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I knew it would be short-lived, so in the off-season I went back to California and worked full-time. 

How are things in an NFL locker room for a placekicker named Richie Cunningham? 
Personalities are different in the locker room than in front of the camera. Deion in Dallas and Reggie White in Carolina were the nicest guys. A lot of kickers keep to themselves, but when I went to the Cowboys, I wanted them to know that I worked as hard as everyone else. I would pull the sleds. I would run the scout-team quarterback. And yes, they called me Opie. 

What was the most pressure-packed kick you made in the NFL? 
My first one! It was 1997, Three River Stadium in Pittsburgh. And it was, you guessed it, a 52-yarder from the left hash. 

How did dealing with that pressure help in your business career?
Well, my whole NFL career helped me. Nothing ever comes easy in business. There is always a challenge, always stress. It comes down to who can remain composed in those situations. 

If or when the Affordable Care Act is repealed, how will that affect Icagen?
I don’t think it will impact us too much. The bottom line is that, for many people, pharmaceuticals provide the most effective way to manage care outside of healthy living. So we’re in favor of anything that increases the access to life-saving drugs.

This article appears in the March/April 2017 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Ridgefield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

         

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Fourth Annual Green Awards

Time in a Bottle

Green Award Winner Providing Green Goods or Services: Aspetuck Land Trust

Curb Appeal

Green Awards Honorable Mention 2016

Bottoms Up!

Green Award Winner 2016 Employing Green Practices: Heineken

Shine the Light

Green Awards Honorable Mention 2016

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

February 2017

Today
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLove Letters to America

To mark both Valentine’s Day and President’s Day, The Aldrich invites you to write heartfelt letters to the United States of America in the Museum’s Education Center from February...

Cost: Free!

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
6:00 PMValentine's Day Celebrations at Bernard's

Celebrate Valentine's Day with your loved one on Friday at Bernard's with Dinner and Dancing with the Maria Tiscia Trio at 7 PM or on Sunday for Bernard's Valentine's Cabaret with...

Cost: $22

Where:
Bernard's Restaurant
20 West Lane
Ridgefield , CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-8282
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFine Line Art Gallery "Celebration of Love"

Fine Line Art Gallery is excited to host their annual Valentine’s Day show, Celebration of Love, starting on Thursday February 9th through Sunday the 12th with an Open House Reception on...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLove Letters to America

To mark both Valentine’s Day and President’s Day, The Aldrich invites you to write heartfelt letters to the United States of America in the Museum’s Education Center from February...

Cost: Free!

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:30 PMValentine's Day Tea & Crafts at The New Canaan Historical Society

The New Canaan Historical Society is holding its most popular after school workshop for children ages 5 through 11 on Monday, February 13th from 4:00-5:30 pm.  Children will make a special...

Cost: $15/member $20 non-member

Where:
The New Canaan Historical Society
13 Oenoke Ridge
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: The New Canaan Historical Society
Telephone: 203-966-1776
Contact Name: Janet Lindstrom
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLove Letters to America

To mark both Valentine’s Day and President’s Day, The Aldrich invites you to write heartfelt letters to the United States of America in the Museum’s Education Center from February...

Cost: Free!

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMThe New Canaan Historical Society 16th Annual Valentine Tea

The New Canaan Historical Society is hosting its 16th Annual Valentine Tea on Tuesday, February 14, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. There will be two tea sittings: At 1:00 and 3:00 pm. At 2:00 pm, Ellen...

Cost: $12/members $15/non-members

Where:
The New Canaan Historical Society
13 Oenoke Ridge
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: The New Canaan Historical Society
Telephone: 203-966-1776
Contact Name: Janet Lindstrom
Website »

More information
8:00 PMThe Commodores

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Seventies phenoms, The Commodores – and move the night away with your sweetheart to three decades of hit songs.  From romantic hits like...

Cost: $135

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLove Letters to America

To mark both Valentine’s Day and President’s Day, The Aldrich invites you to write heartfelt letters to the United States of America in the Museum’s Education Center from February...

Cost: Free!

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLove Letters to America

To mark both Valentine’s Day and President’s Day, The Aldrich invites you to write heartfelt letters to the United States of America in the Museum’s Education Center from February...

Cost: Free!

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
2:00 PMNational Theatre of London LIVE in HD: Saint Joan

Gemma Arterton is Joan of Arc, broadcast live from the Donmar Warehouse. Bernard Shaw’s classic play follows the life and trial of a young country girl who declares a bloody mission to...

Cost: Ticket Price: $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
8:30 PMThe Steppin Stones

Hannah Wicklund (guitar/vocals), Justice Ian Jones (drums) and Andrew Ottimo (bass/vocals) began following their passion for music at ages when most kids still take afternoon naps. The trio has...

Cost: $20

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMA Day at the Museum: Show Change Sculptures

Drop off: 9 to 10 am Programming: 10 am to 4 pm Pick up: 4 to 5 pm Work with Michelle Friedman, Manager of Education Programs and Youth Initiatives, to make three-dimensional masterpieces...

Cost: $75; $65 members

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLove Letters to America

To mark both Valentine’s Day and President’s Day, The Aldrich invites you to write heartfelt letters to the United States of America in the Museum’s Education Center from February...

Cost: Free!

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
8:00 PMThe Machine Performs Pink Floyd

For more than 20 years The Machine has been paying tribute to one of rock’s most iconic bands!  Their live shows are legendary – with the band flawlessly reproducing Floyd songs,...

Cost: $45

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMClay Art Center One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel

      Clay Art Center One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel   Looking for something relaxing, creative and...

Cost: 50

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Nancy Yates
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMid-Winter Book Sale

Come in from the cold, browse for books and media in a cozy, intimate environment. The Mid-Winter Book Sale will be held Saturday, February 18 through Sunday, February 19, 9am – 5pm daily....

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMThird Saturdays

Free admission for all guests! Family Workshops 10 am to 12 noon; children ages 2 to 5 1 to 3 pm; children ages 6 to 10   Explore how unconventional materials can be turned into...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLove Letters to America

To mark both Valentine’s Day and President’s Day, The Aldrich invites you to write heartfelt letters to the United States of America in the Museum’s Education Center from February...

Cost: Free!

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
2:30 PM - 4:00 PMHemingway's Paris

The Pound Ridge Library, 271 Westchester Avenue, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, will be offering an illustrated talk on “Hemingway’s Paris”, led by Elizabeth Kemble on Saturday, February 18 from...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Library
271 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Telephone: 914-764-5085
Contact Name: Alan Ramsay
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags