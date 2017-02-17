Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Seasonal & Sustainable

Green Awards Honorable Mention 2016

By Jennifer Stahlkrantz


Sweet Earth Co. founder Xenia D’Ambrosi recently expanded her practice of cultivating local and sustainably grown food to include flowers. “It’s a natural extension of what I do,” says the busy Pound Ridge, New York, landscape designer. “I’m taking my land and making it more productive and biodiverse by growing flowers in a sustainable way.”

D’Ambrosi notes that almost 80 percent of the commercial flower supply comes from outside of the U.S., grown in synthetic, non-sustainable environments. “Similar to slow food, the slow-flower movement is about making a conscious choice to actively support local, sustainably grown flowers."

The Sweet Earth Flower & Herb CSA works the same way as a vegetable-farm CSA. Members pay upfront to offset the seed and planting expenses and then get weekly bouquets of flowers and herbs nurtured with biodiversity and sustainable practices.

sweetearthco.com

This article appears in the March/April 2017 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Ridgefield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

         

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Ten Minutes with Richie Cunningham

NFL pro turned pharmaceutical CEO

Fourth Annual Green Awards

Time in a Bottle

Green Award Winner Providing Green Goods or Services: Aspetuck Land Trust

Curb Appeal

Green Awards Honorable Mention 2016

Bottoms Up!

Green Award Winner 2016 Employing Green Practices: Heineken

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

February 2017

Today
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLove Letters to America

To mark both Valentine’s Day and President’s Day, The Aldrich invites you to write heartfelt letters to the United States of America in the Museum’s Education Center from February...

Cost: Free!

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
6:00 PMValentine's Day Celebrations at Bernard's

Celebrate Valentine's Day with your loved one on Friday at Bernard's with Dinner and Dancing with the Maria Tiscia Trio at 7 PM or on Sunday for Bernard's Valentine's Cabaret with...

Cost: $22

Where:
Bernard's Restaurant
20 West Lane
Ridgefield , CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-8282
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFine Line Art Gallery "Celebration of Love"

Fine Line Art Gallery is excited to host their annual Valentine’s Day show, Celebration of Love, starting on Thursday February 9th through Sunday the 12th with an Open House Reception on...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLove Letters to America

To mark both Valentine’s Day and President’s Day, The Aldrich invites you to write heartfelt letters to the United States of America in the Museum’s Education Center from February...

Cost: Free!

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:30 PMValentine's Day Tea & Crafts at The New Canaan Historical Society

The New Canaan Historical Society is holding its most popular after school workshop for children ages 5 through 11 on Monday, February 13th from 4:00-5:30 pm.  Children will make a special...

Cost: $15/member $20 non-member

Where:
The New Canaan Historical Society
13 Oenoke Ridge
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: The New Canaan Historical Society
Telephone: 203-966-1776
Contact Name: Janet Lindstrom
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLove Letters to America

To mark both Valentine’s Day and President’s Day, The Aldrich invites you to write heartfelt letters to the United States of America in the Museum’s Education Center from February...

Cost: Free!

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMThe New Canaan Historical Society 16th Annual Valentine Tea

The New Canaan Historical Society is hosting its 16th Annual Valentine Tea on Tuesday, February 14, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. There will be two tea sittings: At 1:00 and 3:00 pm. At 2:00 pm, Ellen...

Cost: $12/members $15/non-members

Where:
The New Canaan Historical Society
13 Oenoke Ridge
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: The New Canaan Historical Society
Telephone: 203-966-1776
Contact Name: Janet Lindstrom
Website »

More information
8:00 PMThe Commodores

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Seventies phenoms, The Commodores – and move the night away with your sweetheart to three decades of hit songs.  From romantic hits like...

Cost: $135

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLove Letters to America

To mark both Valentine’s Day and President’s Day, The Aldrich invites you to write heartfelt letters to the United States of America in the Museum’s Education Center from February...

Cost: Free!

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLove Letters to America

To mark both Valentine’s Day and President’s Day, The Aldrich invites you to write heartfelt letters to the United States of America in the Museum’s Education Center from February...

Cost: Free!

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
2:00 PMNational Theatre of London LIVE in HD: Saint Joan

Gemma Arterton is Joan of Arc, broadcast live from the Donmar Warehouse. Bernard Shaw’s classic play follows the life and trial of a young country girl who declares a bloody mission to...

Cost: Ticket Price: $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
8:30 PMThe Steppin Stones

Hannah Wicklund (guitar/vocals), Justice Ian Jones (drums) and Andrew Ottimo (bass/vocals) began following their passion for music at ages when most kids still take afternoon naps. The trio has...

Cost: $20

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMA Day at the Museum: Show Change Sculptures

Drop off: 9 to 10 am Programming: 10 am to 4 pm Pick up: 4 to 5 pm Work with Michelle Friedman, Manager of Education Programs and Youth Initiatives, to make three-dimensional masterpieces...

Cost: $75; $65 members

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLove Letters to America

To mark both Valentine’s Day and President’s Day, The Aldrich invites you to write heartfelt letters to the United States of America in the Museum’s Education Center from February...

Cost: Free!

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
8:00 PMThe Machine Performs Pink Floyd

For more than 20 years The Machine has been paying tribute to one of rock’s most iconic bands!  Their live shows are legendary – with the band flawlessly reproducing Floyd songs,...

Cost: $45

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMClay Art Center One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel

      Clay Art Center One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel   Looking for something relaxing, creative and...

Cost: 50

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Nancy Yates
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMid-Winter Book Sale

Come in from the cold, browse for books and media in a cozy, intimate environment. The Mid-Winter Book Sale will be held Saturday, February 18 through Sunday, February 19, 9am – 5pm daily....

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMThird Saturdays

Free admission for all guests! Family Workshops 10 am to 12 noon; children ages 2 to 5 1 to 3 pm; children ages 6 to 10   Explore how unconventional materials can be turned into...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLove Letters to America

To mark both Valentine’s Day and President’s Day, The Aldrich invites you to write heartfelt letters to the United States of America in the Museum’s Education Center from February...

Cost: Free!

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
2:30 PM - 4:00 PMHemingway's Paris

The Pound Ridge Library, 271 Westchester Avenue, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, will be offering an illustrated talk on “Hemingway’s Paris”, led by Elizabeth Kemble on Saturday, February 18 from...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Library
271 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Telephone: 914-764-5085
Contact Name: Alan Ramsay
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags