Ridgefield Out & About - March & April

Play, Right? - February 23 Need a few laughs? Comedian Howie Mandel, best known for his gig hosting “Deal or No Deal” and judging hopeful contestants on “America’s Got Talent,” brings his hilarious brand of standup to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Feb 23 at 8 pm. ridgefieldplayhouse.org .

March 8 - Ridgefield Theater Barn presents “The RTB Playwrights’ Collective” at the Ridgefield Library. Free to attend and open to the public, the Playwrights’ Collective welcomes any aspiring dramatist to join it for collaboration, support, and writerly companionship. ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org

Can You Spell It? - March 8 Support notable locals who will compete for the bee sash in the Ridgefield VNA Spelling Bee . Good fun.

First, Say Grace - March 8 Grace Farms is a magical retreat open to the public, with a snaking, river-like building that includes a café, library, and contemplative spaces. Thereis also an indoor basketball court. Grace Farms hosts a Community Dinner, whose affordable dining experience will have extraordinary winter views in the River building’s commons—a 6,900-square-foot glass room with community tables. The menu will consist of a vegetable chili, avocado and corn salad, and gingerbread cake. The coffee bar serves the farm’s own heavenly roast. gracefarms. org

March 18 - Gavin Wilson, a renowned Mark Twain impersonator, will be performing at the Mark Twain Library . As Mark Twain was perhaps Redding’s most famous and celebrated resident, it is fitting that he will be featured as a centerpiece of the town’s anniversary celebration.

Spring Fever - March 26 What a better way to celebrate spring than at the Rec Center?! Ridgefield Parks and Rec invites everyone to embrace the new season in celebration with fun activities for all ages. The day includes: balloon artists, Inflatable Wacky World and Obstacle Course, Jester Jim Juggling/Beatbox/Comedy Show and recreation swim from 3:30 to 4:30! So don’t miss out on this awesome family and friend fun day to kick off the start of warm weather. ridgefieldparksandrec.org

April 7 - David Sedaris, NPR humorist and best-selling author, returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse. Known for his sarcastic wit and social critiques, Sedaris is one of America’s distinguished humor writers. He is a master on addressing human condition, as seen in his New Yorker articles, books, and performances. ridgefieldplayhouse.org