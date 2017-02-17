Playing With Words

The Aldrich presents Kay Rosen's first solo museum exhibition in about 20 years - March 5

By Taylor de Leon

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum will present, on March 5, an exhibition by Kay Rosen: H is For House. It is Rosen’s first solo museum exhibition in about 20 years. Since 2015, she has been creating a series of new black-and-white paintings. The works utilize formalism, linguistics, and humor to uncover underlying ideas within the structural nature of written language, as well as the way text may be manipulated in order to transform its meaning. This exhibition includes 14 works on paper, two massive wall paintings, with one covering two walls and more than 700 square feet. Rosen focuses on the physical structure of letters and words to reflect the meaning they portray.

Rosen studied linguistics at Tulane and earned an MA in linguistics from Northwestern. Her background is highly expressed in her artwork, allowing the importance of language to be communicated through color, scale, art materials, and non-linear composition. Rosen’s artwork is at MoMA, the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney, and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.

The Aldrich introduces other exhibitions: Suzanne McClelland, Just Left Feel Right; Beth Campbell, My Potential Future Past; and William Powhida with After the Contemporary. The exhibitions run March 5 until September 4.