On Solid Ground
Terra Ristorante Italiano inside Hotel Zero Degrees lives up to its reputation
Terra Ristorante, in Greewich, has opened inside the new Hotel Zero Degrees, in Danbury. The dining room boasts vaulted ceilings and a full wall of glass doors that provides views to nature and an outdoor patio. The restaurant has a wood-burning oven, open kitchen dining area, and an alluring bar.
Executive chef Albert DeAngelis’s menu includes Terra signature dishes: pizzas and wood-oven cooked dishes, homemade pastas, beef carpaccio with white truffle oil, and veal Milanese. Favorite starters include white bean & vegetable soup and grilled Spanish octopus.
Main-dish favorites include a fabulous wild-boar ragout and parmesan-crusted filet of sole. The in-house mixologists has created a menu of cocktails, such as the Dream Machine (Litchfield bourbon and ginger beer) and Purple (tequila and homemade beet tonic).
Terra Ristorante
15 Milestone Rd
Danbury, CT
(203) 730-9595
$$ Moderate to Expensive
