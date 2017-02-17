On Solid Ground

Terra Ristorante Italiano inside Hotel Zero Degrees lives up to its reputation

Terra Ristorante , in Greewich, has opened inside the new Hotel Zero Degrees, in Danbury. The dining room boasts vaulted ceilings and a full wall of glass doors that provides views to nature and an outdoor patio. The restaurant has a wood-burning oven, open kitchen dining area, and an alluring bar.

Executive chef Albert DeAngelis’s menu includes Terra signature dishes: pizzas and wood-oven cooked dishes, homemade pastas, beef carpaccio with white truffle oil, and veal Milanese. Favorite starters include white bean & vegetable soup and grilled Spanish octopus.

Main-dish favorites include a fabulous wild-boar ragout and parmesan-crusted filet of sole. The in-house mixologists has created a menu of cocktails, such as the Dream Machine (Litch­field bourbon and ginger beer) and Purple (tequila and homemade beet tonic).

Terra Ristorante ​

15 Milestone Rd

Danbury, CT

(203) 730-9595

$$ Moderate to Expensive