It Takes a Tavern

Village Tavern on Main Street lives up to its award winning owners reputation

By Mallory Jennes

Photo by Brownyn Minin

The long-awaited opening of Village Tavern on Main Street, filling the Dog & Pony space, was met warmly in late January. Created by restaurateurs, chefs Bruno DiFabio and Germano Minin, and Ridgefielder Joe Chelednik, Village Tavern is sure to be a hit.

Six-time World Pizza Champion, Chef DiFabio has 12 restaurants around the country as well as one in London. His partner in the kitchen, Germano Minin—who relocated from Santa Monica—was the 2014 winner on the Food Network series “Chopped.”

All dishes are made in-house, including handcrafted pastas. The New American cuisine “kissed by an Italian chef” includes items like king crab with beurre blanc sauce and crisps, or baby back ribs with roasted garlic and cranberry beans. Signature dishes include the black-cod fillet with miso glaze and venere rice, and stewed lamb shank.

Modern mixologist Steve Barone offers a provocative assortment of Prohibition-era classic cocktails, such as Bee’s Knees, composed of Barr Hill gin, local honey syrup, and lemon. Sundays bring a buffet-style brunch with a Bloody Mary bar and mimosas.

The muted, black-and-white photos, well-lit bar, and brown-leather booths provide a homey, upscale pub feel. With impressive yet moderately priced food, the Village Tavern is here to stay.

Village Tavern

378 Main St.,

Ridgefield, CT

203-403-3400

vtridgefield.com

$$ Moderate