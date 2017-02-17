Edit ModuleShow Tags
Bottoms Up!

Green Award Winner 2016 Employing Green Practices: Heineken

By Jennifer Moore Stahlkrantz


Heineken USA has reduced the carbon emissions required to import its Mexican beers into the U.S. by 29 percent.

Grab a chilled Heineken, pop the cap, and take a long draw. That green bottle is a symbol of the upscale taste that many beer lovers appreciate, but it has also come to represent a company that leads its peers in green business practices. 

Heineken, the world’s third-largest brewer, has a history that dates back to 1864 when the company was established in Amsterdam, and by 1933, the green bottles began arriving on American shores. Heineken USA was established in 1995 and has since developed Brewing a Better World, an impressive campaign that focuses on environmental sustainability, responsible citizens, and building inclusive communities. It has been named a 2017 Green Award winner for its accomplishments.

According to industry figures, fewer than 50 percent of glass bottles are recycled. With responsibility for producing millions of bottles per year, Heineken USA thought recycling rates should be drastically increased and went looking for a solution. “We found The Recycling Partnership and determined it was the premiere group and our best fit for curbside recycling,” says Dayna Adelman, corporate social-responsibility director at Heineken USA’s headquarters in White Plains. TRP, a national recycling non-profit that works to improve residential recycling, collaborates with its brand ambassadors to reach out to educate consumers and raise the bar on recycling. Heineken USA, the first alcohol-brand coalition member, not only funded a 2016 study on increasing the recyclability of glass but also sponsored some fun and games.

At soccer’s International Champions Cup here in the States last year, Heineken USA teamed up with TRP to “challenge consumers to represent their clubs by placing their recyclables in specially marked bins in our beer garden,” explains Adelman. “Sensors on each container tracked the total amount of bottles and cans recycled, and which team was in the lead. Supporters of A.C. Milan, Bayern Munich, Chelsea Football Club, and Real Madrid had the opportunity to score points against their rival fans by recycling the most products on behalf of their team.” 

How does Heineken USA’s outreach help with residential recycling closer to home? “One of our priorities is consumer engagement. Recycling rules differ from one municipality to the next,” Adelman says. “So in our efforts to make consumers recycling champions, we have to help them become informed about local policies.” To that end, the company is looking to make recycling a key element of its 2017 annual day of giving in Westchester. 

Recycling is just one aspect of the company’s environmental sustainability efforts. Another is reducing the company’s carbon footprint. In 2010, the Dutch beer giant bought a Mexican portfolio of beers—brands such as Dos Equis, Tecate, and Sol—from south of the border. The popularity of these brands led to an increase in transportation—trucking from Mexico to the U.S., which led to greater CO2 emissions.

After completing a study on transportation options, Heineken USA determined that sea-based transportation would result in a savings of more than 10,000 tons of CO2 per year—a 29-percent decrease! A happy bonus was that an environmentally beneficial change was also better for customers—95 percent of deliveries arrived on time after the change, versus 89 percent beforehand. 

Finally, Heineken USA took a look at its packaging, which is the largest component of the company’s carbon footprint. “Not only do packaging materials and processing lead to carbon emission,” Adelman explains, “but they also cause greater stress on natural resources and increase waste.” Heineken USA has managed to reduce the impact of its packaging by identifying areas for light-weighting its secondary packaging (the cardboard carriers), which will reduce its carbon emissions and waste without compromising quality.

But Adelman says there’s still a lot of room for improvement, adding, “As someone who imports into the market, it’s our responsibility to recycle.”

Used bottles of beer in the wall: In the 1960s, Heineken pioneered upcycling—using its own discarded bottles to build what it called a WOBO House. 

This article appears in the March/April 2017 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

February 2017

Today
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLove Letters to America

To mark both Valentine’s Day and President’s Day, The Aldrich invites you to write heartfelt letters to the United States of America in the Museum’s Education Center from February...

Cost: Free!

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
6:00 PMValentine's Day Celebrations at Bernard's

Celebrate Valentine's Day with your loved one on Friday at Bernard's with Dinner and Dancing with the Maria Tiscia Trio at 7 PM or on Sunday for Bernard's Valentine's Cabaret with...

Cost: $22

Where:
Bernard's Restaurant
20 West Lane
Ridgefield , CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-8282
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFine Line Art Gallery "Celebration of Love"

Fine Line Art Gallery is excited to host their annual Valentine’s Day show, Celebration of Love, starting on Thursday February 9th through Sunday the 12th with an Open House Reception on...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMThe New Canaan Historical Society 16th Annual Valentine Tea

The New Canaan Historical Society is hosting its 16th Annual Valentine Tea on Tuesday, February 14, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. There will be two tea sittings: At 1:00 and 3:00 pm. At 2:00 pm, Ellen...

Cost: $12/members $15/non-members

Where:
The New Canaan Historical Society
13 Oenoke Ridge
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: The New Canaan Historical Society
Telephone: 203-966-1776
Contact Name: Janet Lindstrom
Website »

More information
8:00 PMThe Commodores

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Seventies phenoms, The Commodores – and move the night away with your sweetheart to three decades of hit songs.  From romantic hits like...

Cost: $135

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
2:00 PMNational Theatre of London LIVE in HD: Saint Joan

Gemma Arterton is Joan of Arc, broadcast live from the Donmar Warehouse. Bernard Shaw’s classic play follows the life and trial of a young country girl who declares a bloody mission to...

Cost: Ticket Price: $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
8:30 PMThe Steppin Stones

Hannah Wicklund (guitar/vocals), Justice Ian Jones (drums) and Andrew Ottimo (bass/vocals) began following their passion for music at ages when most kids still take afternoon naps. The trio has...

Cost: $20

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMA Day at the Museum: Show Change Sculptures

Drop off: 9 to 10 am Programming: 10 am to 4 pm Pick up: 4 to 5 pm Work with Michelle Friedman, Manager of Education Programs and Youth Initiatives, to make three-dimensional masterpieces...

Cost: $75; $65 members

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
8:00 PMThe Machine Performs Pink Floyd

For more than 20 years The Machine has been paying tribute to one of rock’s most iconic bands!  Their live shows are legendary – with the band flawlessly reproducing Floyd songs,...

Cost: $45

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Paloma Hutton
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMClay Art Center One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel

      Clay Art Center One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel   Looking for something relaxing, creative and...

Cost: 50

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Nancy Yates
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMid-Winter Book Sale

Come in from the cold, browse for books and media in a cozy, intimate environment. The Mid-Winter Book Sale will be held Saturday, February 18 through Sunday, February 19, 9am – 5pm daily....

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMThird Saturdays

Free admission for all guests! Family Workshops 10 am to 12 noon; children ages 2 to 5 1 to 3 pm; children ages 6 to 10   Explore how unconventional materials can be turned into...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
2:30 PM - 4:00 PMHemingway's Paris

The Pound Ridge Library, 271 Westchester Avenue, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, will be offering an illustrated talk on “Hemingway’s Paris”, led by Elizabeth Kemble on Saturday, February 18 from...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Library
271 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Telephone: 914-764-5085
Contact Name: Alan Ramsay
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
