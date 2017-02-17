Art: Stuck Inside a Mobile
The expression of emotion is the center of Beth Campbell’s work
Beth Campbell’s work centers on an exploration of the potential that is latent within everyday experience.
She mirrors our own inward desire for acceptance and success, while tapping into a fear of crushing embarrassment. Her mobiles (My Mother’s House pictured) are inspired by the formal acceptance of these mind maps, and appear like chandeliers, or vascular systems.
Comprised of bent steel and wire, they vary in size—from body-size to architecturally scaled—and cast shadows and create pulsating optical patterns. Campbell’s exhibition opens at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum on March 5.
