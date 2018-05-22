Where did that mural on the Barn along Catoonah Street come from?

By Annie Renaud

A mural with sweeps of yellow, orange, and red now punctuates the outside of the Barn on Governor Street. The Kindness Mural is a community project spearheaded by the Ridgefield Youth Commission , which promotes activities for kids. The commission created the project in response to recent anti-Semitic and racial issues, says RYC chair Denise Qualey. “Our goal is to have the Kindness Mural be a constant reminder of what wonderful things are happening in Ridgefield and what great people are here,” Qualey says.

Owners of The Art Spot , Joanne and Bruce Hunter, created the mural design, composed of six panels, constructed by the Boys & Girls Club (which holds activities at the barn), high-school and middle-school students, Founders Hall, and The Prospector. Near it is a sign that reads: “The Kindness Mural. Led by the Ridgefield Youth Commission, created by the Ridgefield community.”

Says Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield director Mike Flynn: “We felt that a kindness mural symbolized a lot of things that the Boys & Girls Club and the barn symbolize. It’s a great fit for the barn because that’s really what we try to inspire in the kids who are part of that community. We want to make sure that we’re able to reach and touch more lives and more kids.”

The barn offers a variety of academic, art, and recreational programs for high-school students Mondays to Thursdays from 2 pm to 6 pm and Fridays 2 pm to 10 pm.

The Kindness Mural was unveiled on June 10.