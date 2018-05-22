Surf Taco

Baja Cocina has a relaxing vibe with fresh Mexican fare

By Caroline Suozzi

Since opening in late April, Baja Cocina has been a popular spot on Main Street. It has a décor mimicking a Baja beach bar: surf posters, light colors, and rustic-style tables. The restaurant is split into two sides. On the left, guests order food along a cafeteria-style counter, and on the right is a seating area—allowing for quick takeout or a sit-down option.

The menu has a variety of traditional Mexican options ranging from breakfast burritos to a full classic dinner. Baja Cocina serves breakfast items, such as pancakes, French toast, and omelettes. For lunch and dinner, it offers signature tacos such as The Baja, which includes the fish of the week, chipotle slaw, and serrano sauce. Guests can also create their own taco by choosing from a variety of meats, vegetables, fish, rice, beans, and fresh toppings.

Owner Larry Debany hired Chef George Villalba and his sister Gloria to create authentic Mexican meals that they cook from scratch. George and Gloria are proud to bring their Mexican heritage to Ridgefield. They hope to create new and innovate weekly specials that add a twist to traditional recipes. Baja Cocina adds to the town’s taco offerings, following the popular Prime Taco, which opened late 2017 on Danbury Road.

426 MAIN ST.

RIDGEFIELD, CT