Safety Dance

The documentary "Danseur" explores the harsh world of ballet for men

By Geoffrey Morris

A new film documentary Danseur explores why there are so few males in the ferociously physical discipline of ballet. The film aims to shed light on bullying in the dance culture while at the same time illustrating the vitality of ballet, through performance, creation, and education. One featured interviewee is a 17-year-old, screen-named Alexander Charles, who continues to find the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance his place to perform, though he just completed his first year at University of Hartford. Alex recounts his instances of bullying and harassment at Ossining High School and the ostracism by his father, who vehemently opposed his being a dancer.