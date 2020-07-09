Ridgefield Out & About - July/August

7.1 Mamma Mia! // More Mamma! More ABBA! That’s right. A Contemporary Theatre of CT’s production of Mamma Mia! is extended until July 1. The sunny, toe-tapping tunes of this beloved musical are flowing over sold-out audiences, so get in while you can, at the new theater space at 36 Old Quarry Rd. actofct.org

7.4 Melon Fest - Kick off the July 4 holiday at the Keeler Tavern for its Watermelon Fest. During the event, from noon to 2 pm, there will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence. Afterward, participants can snack on savory watermelon following a slicing ceremony. There will also be opportunities to take free museum tours and play lawn games.

keelertavernmuseum.org keelertavernmuseum.org/events/69/july-4th-watermelon-fest/

7.20 On July 20 the Main Street campus of the Lounsbury House gets transformed into the third annual Summer Lobster and Clambake. Enjoy a classic summer meal of fresh lobster, steamers and mussels, potatoes, corn-on-the-cob, watermelon, and endless ice tea and lemonade. The activities planned include lawn games, cornhole, horseshoes, wading pool, music, and more. Great summer activity.

lounsburyhouse.org https://lounsburyhouse.org/event/3rd-annual-summer-lobster-clambake/

7.21 Summer Time // Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual SummerFest on July 21. Begin the day practicing yoga in Ballard Park from 8:30 am to 10 am. The event also offers live music, food, and a Kids Zone from 10 am to 4 pm.

destinationridgefield.com business.destinationridgefield.com/events/details/summerfest-2018-9285

7.22 Shakespeare on the Green - To be or not to be at The Ridgefield Playhouse on July 22? The Ridgefield Playhouse is sponsoring a fun, family-friendly outdoor performance of Hamlet, the tragic, yet existential play by Shakespeare. The expo begins at noon, the show at 2 p.m. Tickets to the expo are free, but are limited to first come first serve.

ridgefieldplayhouse.org ridgefieldplayhouse.org/events/shakespeare-on-the-green-hamlet/

7.23-8.4 Thrown Stone Theatre Company will feature two new productions this (its second) year, The Arsonists by Jacqueline Gold­finger and Where All Good Rabbits Go by Karina Cochran. Both plays will be performed at the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance on Main Street, from July 23-August 4. thrownstone.org

8.4 Margarita-ville AUGUST 4 At 7 pm, Southwest Cafe hosts the 11th annual Margarita Run 5k to benefit the Sunrise Cottage. After the race, participants can present their race number at Southwest Cafe and receive one free margarita.

southwestcafe.com