Ridgefield Out & About - July/August




7.1 Mamma Mia! // More Mamma! More ABBA! That’s right. A Contemporary Theatre of CT’s production of Mamma Mia! is extended until July 1. The sunny, toe-tapping tunes of this beloved musical are flowing over sold-out audiences, so get in while you can, at the new theater space at 36 Old Quarry Rd. actofct.org 

7.4 Melon Fest - Kick off the July 4 holiday at the Keeler Tavern for its Watermelon Fest. During the event, from noon to 2 pm, there will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence. Afterward, participants can snack on savory watermelon following a slicing ceremony. There will also be opportunities to take free museum tours and play lawn games.
keelertavernmuseum.org keelertavernmuseum.org/events/69/july-4th-watermelon-fest/

7.20 On July 20 the Main Street campus of the Lounsbury House gets transformed into the third annual Summer Lobster and Clambake. Enjoy a classic summer meal of fresh lobster, steamers and mussels, potatoes, corn-on-the-cob, watermelon, and endless ice tea and lemonade. The activities planned include lawn games, cornhole, horseshoes, wading pool, music, and more. Great summer activity. 
lounsburyhouse.org https://lounsburyhouse.org/event/3rd-annual-summer-lobster-clambake/

7.21 Summer Time // Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual SummerFest on July 21. Begin the day practicing yoga in Ballard Park from 8:30 am to 10 am. The event also offers live music, food, and a Kids Zone from 10 am to 4 pm. 
destinationridgefield.com business.destinationridgefield.com/events/details/summerfest-2018-9285

7.22 Shakespeare on the Green - To be or not to be at The Ridgefield Playhouse on July 22? The Ridgefield Playhouse is sponsoring a fun, family-friendly outdoor performance of Hamlet, the tragic, yet existential play by Shakespeare. The expo begins at noon, the show at 2 p.m. Tickets to the expo are free, but are limited to first come first serve.
ridgefieldplayhouse.org ridgefieldplayhouse.org/events/shakespeare-on-the-green-hamlet/

7.23-8.4 Thrown Stone Theatre Company will feature two new productions this (its second) year, The Arsonists by Jacqueline Gold­finger and Where All Good Rabbits Go by Karina Cochran. Both plays will be performed at the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance on Main Street, from July 23-August 4. thrownstone.org

8.4 Margarita-ville AUGUST 4 At 7 pm, Southwest Cafe hosts the 11th annual Margarita Run 5k to benefit the Sunrise Cottage. After the race, participants can present their race number at Southwest Cafe and receive one free margarita.
southwestcafe.com

8.11 The 112th annual Nutmeg Festival will take place on August 11 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. This fun and lively event boasts an abundance of delicious food, exciting games, and thrilling live music performances that people of all ages will be sure to enjoy. The event runs from 10 am to 4 pm.
nutmegfestival.org
 

This article appears in the July/August 2018 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Real Estate - On the Market

July 2018

Today
1:00 PM - 2:30 PMTalk, Tour & Honey Tasting

Red Bee Apiary's Talk, Tour & Honey Tastings are an opportunity to visit a working apiary and experience honey at its source. Take a tour of Red Bee's apiary and gardens, once...

Cost: $35

Where:
Red Bee Honey
Weston, CT  06883


Sponsor: Red Bee Honey
Contact Name: Emily Sabo, Events Manager
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
7:00 PMTHE BOLSHOI BALLET PRESENTS: GISELLE

In cinemas for a special summer encore presentation, Fathom Events, BY Experience and Pathé Live present the ever-luminous Giselle, captured live from Moscow.   When Giselle...

Cost: $15-17

Where:
AMC Danbury 16
61 Eagle Road
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Fathom Events
Website »

More information
8:00 PMThe Capitol Steps: Make America Grin Again Tour

The Capitol Steps return to The Playhouse after sold-shows in 2016 & 2017!  It’s Make America Grin Again. It’s amazing. It’s huge. It’s fabulous. It has nothing to...

Cost: $55

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: (203) 438-5795
Contact Name: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Website »

More information
9:00 AMFuture Filmmakers Camp 7/9-7/20

with Director Katie Torpey HamletHub Whole New You Series Learn how to turn your smartphone into a camera package and make movies at the Ridgefield Playhouse this summer! Filmmaker Katie Torpey...

Cost: Price: $1350 (total for 2 weeks) $575 per week $200 film equipment fee (campers

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Road
Ridgefield , CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 11:00 AMStudio Tots: Mini Masterpieces

Let your imagination run wild as you play and experiment with materials such as colored wire, clay, and felt to make small-scale sculptures. Ages 2 to 5 and caregiver $15; $12 member...

Cost: $15; $12 member

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 9:00 PMGirl’s Night Out: Natural Beauty Workshop

Grab your best friend for a Girl’s Night Out of making your own natural skincare products at Red Bee’s Honey House Barn! We’ll make beeswax lip balms, healing salves and honey...

Cost: $125

Where:
Red Bee Honey
Weston, CT  06883


Sponsor: Red Bee Honey
Contact Name: Emily Sabo, Events Manager
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

6:30 PM - 9:00 PMGirl’s Night Out: Natural Beauty Workshop

Grab your best friend for a Girl’s Night Out of making your own natural skincare products at Red Bee’s Honey House Barn! We’ll make beeswax lip balms, healing salves and honey...

Cost: $125

Where:
Red Bee Honey
Weston, CT  06883


Sponsor: Red Bee Honey
Contact Name: Emily Sabo, Events Manager
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM Make a Fairy House at Keeler Library- July 12th and 19th

Make and decorate your own house for fairies! July 12th and 19th at 4:00 PM You are welcome to one or both sessions For kids in grades Kindergarten and up. Younger children need to have...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 9:00 PMGirl’s Night Out: Natural Beauty Workshop

Grab your best friend for a Girl’s Night Out of making your own natural skincare products at Red Bee’s Honey House Barn! We’ll make beeswax lip balms, healing salves and honey...

Cost: $125

Where:
Red Bee Honey
Weston, CT  06883


Sponsor: Red Bee Honey
Contact Name: Emily Sabo, Events Manager
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMDrink and Draw

Grab a glass of wine and join us in exploring the basics of drawing the figure with artist and Aldrich staff member Noah Steinman.  With a live model as inspiration, use a variety of materials...

Cost: $10; $5 member

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM Make a Fairy House at Keeler Library- July 12th and 19th

Make and decorate your own house for fairies! July 12th and 19th at 4:00 PM You are welcome to one or both sessions For kids in grades Kindergarten and up. Younger children need to have...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMFood Truck Fridays and More!

Sponsored by the Pound Ridge Partnership, the second installment of the series of four events is taking place in the Scotts Corners section of Pound Ridge, Food Truck Fridays & More! On...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Scotts Corners
56 Westchester Avenue
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Partnership
Telephone: 203-356-5405
Contact Name: Patti D'Agostino
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 9:00 PMGirl’s Night Out: Natural Beauty Workshop

Grab your best friend for a Girl’s Night Out of making your own natural skincare products at Red Bee’s Honey House Barn! We’ll make beeswax lip balms, healing salves and honey...

Cost: $125

Where:
Red Bee Honey
Weston, CT  06883


Sponsor: Red Bee Honey
Contact Name: Emily Sabo, Events Manager
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

3:00 PM - 4:30 PMThe Shape of Craft: A Conversation with Elizabeth Essner and Ezra Shales

Join Elizabeth Essner, curator of current Aldrich exhibition Handheld, and Ezra Shales, author of The Shape of Craft, for a compelling conversation about craft. Through the lens of...

Cost: Free for members or with Museum admission

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMAyurveda Overview and Q&A

Have you missed any of the “An Afternoon of Ayurveda” lectures or any of the library lectures? Or, perhaps you thought of questions after you left? Come to this special overview...

Cost: Free

Where:
Dr. Kaushik's Ayurvedic and Naturopathic Clinic
792 Route 35
Yellow Monkey Village
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: Dr. Somesh N. Kaushik
Telephone: 191-487-59088
Contact Name: Dr. Somesh N. Kaushik
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM Make a Fairy House at Keeler Library- July 12th and 19th

Make and decorate your own house for fairies! July 12th and 19th at 4:00 PM You are welcome to one or both sessions For kids in grades Kindergarten and up. Younger children need to have...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 9:00 PMGirl’s Night Out: Natural Beauty Workshop

Grab your best friend for a Girl’s Night Out of making your own natural skincare products at Red Bee’s Honey House Barn! We’ll make beeswax lip balms, healing salves and honey...

Cost: $125

Where:
Red Bee Honey
Weston, CT  06883


Sponsor: Red Bee Honey
Contact Name: Emily Sabo, Events Manager
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMDenis Quaid and the Sharks

Dennis Quaid is not just another actor turned rock star, he is a rock star. As the lead singer and rhythm guitarist, Quaid and the band perform original songs and classic hits...

Cost: $75

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

