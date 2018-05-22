On Base

Ridgefield film festival to honor Joe Consentino

By Caroline Suozzi

During its October weekend, the Ridgefield Independent Film Festival will present the Consentino Emerging Filmmaker Award in honor of filmmaker and longtime resident Joe Consentino, who passed away this year. Consentino and wife Sandra crafted film projects that garnered several Emmy Awards and an Oscar nomination. The couple, who were constant supporters of community outreach initiatives, contributed their talent by producing fundraising films for local non-profits, including the A Better Chance House, Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association, and the Ridgefield Library. Consentino oversaw the Ridgefield Playhouse Film Society, which attracted big-name talent to screenings several times a year.

In addition, because of Joe’s baseball past, RIFF will host a celebrity softball game during festival weekend as well. “Losing Joe at the beginning of this year really brought to light just how much of a contribution to film and the arts he and Sandra have made. We felt it was important to find an appropriate way to celebrate Joe’s contribution and continue his legacy,” says RIFF executive director Geoffrey Morris. Depending on the level of support, there are plans to endow the Consentino Award to become a permanent part of the Festival, helping raise the funds and recognition through year-round screenings and events close to Joe’s heart.

RIFF operates as 501(c)(3) non-profit entity of the TownVibe Fund supporting arts, culture, and education in Ridgefield. All donations are tax-deductible