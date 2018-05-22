Kapital Keeler

Keeler Tavern capitalizing on change

By Caroline Suozzi

The 300-plus-year-old Keeler Tavern Museum is totally blowing out its historic Main Street campus—transforming it from a house museum to a regional history center. And you can help. The brick house located next to the current museum was originally designed as a memorial library for the papers of renowned architect Cass Gilbert. Now it is becoming the museum’s new Visitor Center.