Kapital Keeler
Keeler Tavern capitalizing on change
The 300-plus-year-old Keeler Tavern Museum is totally blowing out its historic Main Street campus—transforming it from a house museum to a regional history center. And you can help. The brick house located next to the current museum was originally designed as a memorial library for the papers of renowned architect Cass Gilbert. Now it is becoming the museum’s new Visitor Center.
The addition of the Visitor Center, aimed to open later this year, will provide the museum with more space for admission, orientation, tours, refreshments, and restrooms. Keeler Tavern Museum is a self-funded organization with no local, state or federal support, so donations are its main source for this project, called “It’s Our Turn to Make History.” Says supporter Nicck Donofrio: “Main Street is bookended by two exceptional cultural assets. We’ve risen to support the library. Now it’s time to join in support of our companion Main Street gem, Keeler Tavern. keelertaverncampaign.com
