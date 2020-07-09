From Screen to Rock

Celebrity bands at The Ridgefield Playhouse––first, Denis Quaid July 14

By Margaret May

Distinguished actors will set down their screenplays and pick up their guitars to play eclectic, rockin’ rhythms at The Ridgefield Playhouse this summer.

Outside his appearance on screen—in movies such as The Parent Trap and In Good Company—Dennis Quaid (pictured) is lead singer and guitarist of Dennis Quaid and the Sharks and will perform July 14, with special guest Eliot Lewis—an independent musician who performed on tour with Hall & Oates and appeared on every episode of “Live From Daryl’s House.”

On July 24 the Playhouse will welcome the Bacon Brothers. During the 20 years they’ve been jammin’ together, creating music that mixes the sounds of soul, folk, rock, and Americana, actor Kevin Bacon and brother Michael have released seven albums. Like Bacon’s performances in Apollo 13 and Footloose, Bacon Brothers’ shows are known for their dynamism.

Finally, Jeff Daniels will take the stage on August 12. Daniels been praised for his role in movies like Dumb and Dumber and The Martian, and has gained notoriety as a successful singer-songwriter. In fact, his love of music began before his acting career. Aside from performing solo, Daniels will be joined on stage by son Ben and the Ben Daniels Band, whose songs nod to the genres of rock, blues, jazz, and Americana. ridgefieldplayhouse.org