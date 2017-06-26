Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Who paints the sad blue faces and why?

By Geoffrey Morris


An artist in Ridgebury who would prefer to remain anonymous. She started during Irene and Snowtober, two 2012 storms that created severe tree havoc. “Lots of trees came down and crews cut down even more. What I painted represented the sad faces of trees.”

Eventually expressions changed, and the blue faces became a reflection of how people look at things in general. “People are resigned, some are confused, some are curious,” she adds. She cuts off a slice of downed trees and brings it to her studio to apply base layers, then the blue, then the expression. “I wanted a color that would pop but not be obnoxious,” she explains. “Then after the awful presidential election, I put a great big one up. There was great sadness.”

In the five years she has been painting the blue faces, she estimates making about 150, many of which have been taken. “I like to think people want to collect them.”

This article appears in the July/August 2017 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Ridgefield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

         

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Like a Rolling Stone

An original theater for town

Bernard’s Backyard Bounty

A chef’s secret garden source––Bernard’s and Sarah’s Wine Bar

Hilltop Haven

Endless skies, lush gardens, and a sparkling pool

Whiplash for Fashion

Fashion show fundraiser

RVNA Annual Breakfast

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

June 2017

Today
3:00 PM - 5:30 PMA Chamber Feast in Three Courses: Honoring Caramoor's longtime Managing Director Paul Rosenblum

A message from Paul Rosenblum, Managing Director: All chamber music gourmands are invited to join us for a “chamber feast” celebrating twenty-five years of music and friendship,...

Cost: $20, $35, $45, $55, Garden Listening $10 Free tickets for students 18 and under

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 9:00 PMThe Princess Bride (1987) - 4 PM & 7 PM Shows

Nerd Night in Newtown is sponsoring two special screenings of The Princess Bride on Sunday, June 25 at 4 PM, and 7 PM at the Edmond Town Hall Theater, 45 Main Street in Newtown.  Tickets are...

Cost: $3

Where:
Edmond Town Hall Theater
45 Main Street
Newtown, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 PM - 3:00 PMIMAX Movie "Dream Big"

Soar over the world’s tallest buildings, race in a solar-powered car and scale epic bridges – while also celebrating the inspired work behind them all – in “Dream Big:...

Cost: $22.95 adults; $20.95 youths (13-17) & seniors (65+); and $15.95 for children 3-

Where:
Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMDown on the Farm Cooking Class

Instructor: Nancy Stuart Young chefs will have 4 days of cooking with Nancy in the Silo kitchen. Learning chopping, mixing, baking and more! Monday, June 26 is all about breakfast Tuesday,...

Cost: $200 per child

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMAfternoon Studios: Shimmering Sculptures

Turn a summer day into an artful one. Experiment with new materials and creative processes. Families with children of all ages are invited! Discover the metallic sculptures throughout William...

Cost: Free for members and with Museum admission

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 6:00 PMDown on the Farm

Instructor: Nancy Stuart Young chefs will have 4 days of cooking with Nancy in the Silo kitchen. Learning chopping, mixing, baking and more! Monday, June 26 is all about breakfast...

Cost: $200 per child

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
11:00 PM - 3:00 PMIMAX Movie "Dream Big"

Soar over the world’s tallest buildings, race in a solar-powered car and scale epic bridges – while also celebrating the inspired work behind them all – in “Dream Big:...

Cost: $22.95 adults; $20.95 youths (13-17) & seniors (65+); and $15.95 for children 3-

Where:
Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMDown on the Farm Cooking Class

Instructor: Nancy Stuart Young chefs will have 4 days of cooking with Nancy in the Silo kitchen. Learning chopping, mixing, baking and more! Monday, June 26 is all about breakfast Tuesday,...

Cost: $200 per child

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSummer Institute: Text and Context

The Aldrich’s inaugural Summer Institute, Teaching and Learning through Contemporary Art and the Written Word, presents a unique learning opportunity for educators and creative professionals,...

Cost: $400

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 6:00 PMDown on the Farm

Instructor: Nancy Stuart Young chefs will have 4 days of cooking with Nancy in the Silo kitchen. Learning chopping, mixing, baking and more! Monday, June 26 is all about breakfast...

Cost: $200 per child

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMWWI Illustrators of America: How Harry Townsend and F.C. Yohn Helped Win the War

Join nationally renowned author, James Thompson, at the Norwalk Historical Society's Mill Hill Historic Park on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 7:00pm for an introspective look at World War I...

Cost: $5.00

Where:
Mill Hill Historic Park
2 East Wall St.
Lecture will be in old Norwalk Town House on site
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Samantha Kulish
Website »

More information
8:00 PMThe Gipsy Kings

Join us in the lobby at 7:15pm for a complimentary wine tasting with Benziger Family Winery! France’s most successful group of all time! They are a group that helped define the phrase...

Cost: $110 Orchestra | $90 Balcony

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
11:00 PM - 3:00 PMIMAX Movie "Dream Big"

Soar over the world’s tallest buildings, race in a solar-powered car and scale epic bridges – while also celebrating the inspired work behind them all – in “Dream Big:...

Cost: $22.95 adults; $20.95 youths (13-17) & seniors (65+); and $15.95 for children 3-

Where:
Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMSing Schubert with Music on the Hill

Music on the Hill welcomes singers for the 15th annual Summer Chorus, this year performing the Schubert Mass in E-Flat, led by artistic director Ellen Dickinson. Student singers welcome!...

Cost: $40 suggested minimum; $20/students

Where:
St. Matthew's Episcopal Church
36 New Canaan Road (Rte. #106)
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Ellen
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMDown on the Farm Cooking Class

Instructor: Nancy Stuart Young chefs will have 4 days of cooking with Nancy in the Silo kitchen. Learning chopping, mixing, baking and more! Monday, June 26 is all about breakfast Tuesday,...

Cost: $200 per child

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSummer Institute: Text and Context

The Aldrich’s inaugural Summer Institute, Teaching and Learning through Contemporary Art and the Written Word, presents a unique learning opportunity for educators and creative professionals,...

Cost: $400

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 6:00 PMDown on the Farm

Instructor: Nancy Stuart Young chefs will have 4 days of cooking with Nancy in the Silo kitchen. Learning chopping, mixing, baking and more! Monday, June 26 is all about breakfast...

Cost: $200 per child

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMDancing at Dusk: A Voyage to Japan

An annual summer tradition, Dancing at Dusk turns the spacious Friends Field into a world music dance party for children and their families. Featuring a beautiful panorama of folk dances, Sachiyo...

Cost: Adult $10, Child $5

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PMMet Opera: Verdi’s Macbeth

Star soprano Anna Netrebko created a sensation with her riveting performance as the malevolent Lady Macbeth, the central character in Verdi’s retelling of Shakespeare’s tragedy. She is...

Cost: $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15 Ridgefield Library card holders recei

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
11:00 PM - 3:00 PMIMAX Movie "Dream Big"

Soar over the world’s tallest buildings, race in a solar-powered car and scale epic bridges – while also celebrating the inspired work behind them all – in “Dream Big:...

Cost: $22.95 adults; $20.95 youths (13-17) & seniors (65+); and $15.95 for children 3-

Where:
Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMDown on the Farm Cooking Class

Instructor: Nancy Stuart Young chefs will have 4 days of cooking with Nancy in the Silo kitchen. Learning chopping, mixing, baking and more! Monday, June 26 is all about breakfast Tuesday,...

Cost: $200 per child

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSummer Institute: Text and Context

The Aldrich’s inaugural Summer Institute, Teaching and Learning through Contemporary Art and the Written Word, presents a unique learning opportunity for educators and creative professionals,...

Cost: $400

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMAfternoon Studios: Alphabet Arrangements

Turn a summer day into an artful one. Experiment with new materials and creative processes. Families with children of all ages are invited! Explore the use of words and letters in the art on view...

Cost: Free for members and with Museum admission

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 6:00 PMDown on the Farm

Instructor: Nancy Stuart Young chefs will have 4 days of cooking with Nancy in the Silo kitchen. Learning chopping, mixing, baking and more! Monday, June 26 is all about breakfast...

Cost: $200 per child

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMUn avvertimento ai gelosi by Manuel Garcia: Bel Canto Young Artists

Manuel García, Rossini’s opening night tenor in Il barbiere di Siviglia, was also a prolific composer and singing teacher. In 1830-31 he wrote a series of brilliant one-act...

Cost: $15, $24, $32, $40 / Free tickets for students 18 and under!

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMThe United States and the Mideast

Amherst College Visiting Professor Steven Simon discusses the history of US involvement in the Middle East, as well as its status today. During the Cold War, the region was an arena for...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Westport Library
20 Jesup Road
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMThe Wallflowers

The Wallflowers fronted by Jakob Dylan, formed in 1989, and in 1992 released their classic self-titled debut album, featuring one of the greatest songs of social commentary  ever heard,...

Cost: $75

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
8:30 PM - 9:30 PMFirefly Night

Capture the magic of early summer by unleashing your inner child. Join us for a short indoor introduction to learn about these enchanting creatures before taking a walk through the meadow to catch...

Cost: $5 members, $8 non-members

Where:
Audubon Greenwich
613 Riversville Road
Greenwich, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 PM - 3:00 PMIMAX Movie "Dream Big"

Soar over the world’s tallest buildings, race in a solar-powered car and scale epic bridges – while also celebrating the inspired work behind them all – in “Dream Big:...

Cost: $22.95 adults; $20.95 youths (13-17) & seniors (65+); and $15.95 for children 3-

Where:
Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMSing Schubert with Music on the Hill

Music on the Hill welcomes singers for the 15th annual Summer Chorus, this year performing the Schubert Mass in E-Flat, led by artistic director Ellen Dickinson. Student singers welcome!...

Cost: $40 suggested minimum; $20/students

Where:
St. Matthew's Episcopal Church
36 New Canaan Road (Rte. #106)
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Ellen
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMDown on the Farm Cooking Class

Instructor: Nancy Stuart Young chefs will have 4 days of cooking with Nancy in the Silo kitchen. Learning chopping, mixing, baking and more! Monday, June 26 is all about breakfast Tuesday,...

Cost: $200 per child

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSummer Institute: Text and Context

The Aldrich’s inaugural Summer Institute, Teaching and Learning through Contemporary Art and the Written Word, presents a unique learning opportunity for educators and creative professionals,...

Cost: $400

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 6:00 PMDown on the Farm

Instructor: Nancy Stuart Young chefs will have 4 days of cooking with Nancy in the Silo kitchen. Learning chopping, mixing, baking and more! Monday, June 26 is all about breakfast...

Cost: $200 per child

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMJason Vieaux with Escher String Quartet

Artist-in-Residence Jason Vieaux teams with former Ernst Stiefel Quartet-in-Residence, the Escher Quartet, for an exceptional evening of chamber music. Vieaux performs Ginastera’s only...

Cost: $15, $24, $32, $40 / Free tickets for students 18 and under!

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 PM - 3:00 PMIMAX Movie "Dream Big"

Soar over the world’s tallest buildings, race in a solar-powered car and scale epic bridges – while also celebrating the inspired work behind them all – in “Dream Big:...

Cost: $22.95 adults; $20.95 youths (13-17) & seniors (65+); and $15.95 for children 3-

Where:
Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
An Evening of One-Acts

Returning for its 7th year, this popular event will feature eight original, unpublished one-act plays which celebrate life and relationships.   Guest are invited to bring food and...

Cost: All Tickets $25

Where:
Ridgefield Theatre Barn
37 Halpin Ln
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMClay Art Center One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel

      Clay Art Center One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel   Looking for something relaxing, creative and...

Cost: 50

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Nancy Yates
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMThe Artist as Cultural Producer: Book Signing and Conversation with Sharon Louden

Meet Aldrich alumni artist Sharon Louden and join her for a discussion about her second publication, The Artist as Cultural Producer: Living and Sustaining a Creative Life, a collection of essays...

Cost: Free for members or with Museum admission

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMPops, Patriots & Fireworks

Grab your family and friends, and get in the spirit of ’76 by celebrating the Fourth with us a bit early. Caramoor favorite and Broadway baritone Ryan Silverman serves up classic songs from...

Cost: $30, $40, $50, $60, $70, $80, $85

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
An Evening of One-Acts

Returning for its 7th year, this popular event will feature eight original, unpublished one-act plays which celebrate life and relationships.   Guest are invited to bring food and...

Cost: All Tickets $25

Where:
Ridgefield Theatre Barn
37 Halpin Ln
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags