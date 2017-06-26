Who paints the sad blue faces and why?

By Geoffrey Morris

An artist in Ridgebury who would prefer to remain anonymous. She started during Irene and Snowtober, two 2012 storms that created severe tree havoc. “Lots of trees came down and crews cut down even more. What I painted represented the sad faces of trees.”

Eventually expressions changed, and the blue faces became a reflection of how people look at things in general. “People are resigned, some are confused, some are curious,” she adds. She cuts off a slice of downed trees and brings it to her studio to apply base layers, then the blue, then the expression. “I wanted a color that would pop but not be obnoxious,” she explains. “Then after the awful presidential election, I put a great big one up. There was great sadness.”

In the five years she has been painting the blue faces, she estimates making about 150, many of which have been taken. “I like to think people want to collect them.”