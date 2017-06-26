Who is the woman who waters the flowers on Main Street?

By Alex Burns

You may have seen her driving a golf cart around Main Street, her dog Biscuit by her side, watering the many flower arrangements that line the sidewalks. People call her the Flower Lady—but who is she really?

Spencer Moore is the woman behind the plants. A professional gardener who lives in town, this is her sixth summer maintaining the flowers that keep downtown Ridgefield so gorgeous (it’s also Biscuit’s sixth summer).

Moore is paid by the Town of Ridgefield, reporting to the tree warden, but a few downtown merchants support a fund that pays for the flowers each year. The full extent of her job is not just watering the flowers. She is also involved in the planning and creation of the flower baskets themselves. Every November, she orders the baskets and arranges the flower combinations with the help of Hollandia Nursery in Bethel, after which they are kept in greenhouses all winter to grow and are collected shortly before Memorial Day.

Almost 200 of these baskets line the streets of Ridgefield—many of the flowers can be found near Stop & Shop and most recently, in the stretch of property from Starbucks to Parma on Danbury Road—in fact, landlord Paul McNamara pays Moore privately to place and maintain flowers on his buildings. Moore says that one day she hopes to see the decorated sections on upper and lower Main Street connect.

Moore waters the flowers almost every day with a big smile on her face. “People tell me it’s the best job in town,” she says, smiling. “It is.”